NHL On Tap: Kaprizov pursues scoring lead, Wild visit Blues

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are seven games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov is must-see TV. With 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 17 games, the Wild forward ranks first in the NHL in points per game (1.82) and second in the scoring race to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (34 points; seven goals, 27 assists). He has 13 more points than any of his teammates, leading Minnesota to the NHL’s fourth best record (11-3-3, .735 points percentage). This will be a challenge for the Blues (8-10-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six and 25th in goals-against per game (3.42).

Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Sidney Crosby needs one goal to reach 600 in his NHL career. Crosby, who has 24 goals in 49 games against Tampa Bay, would join Mario Lemieux (690) as the second Penguins player -- and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (868) as the second active player -- to reach the milestone. The Penguins (7-10-3) are coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; the Lightning (9-6-1) have won two straight.

Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)

This is a rematch of the NHL’s top team and the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Jets have the League’s best record (15-3-0, .833) and at home (8-1-0, .889), but they’ve lost two straight, including 5-0 at Florida on Saturday. Led by former Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice, the Panthers are sixth in the NHL (12-5-1, .694) and tied for the fifth on the road (6-2-0, .750). Mark Scheifele has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) on a nine-game home point streak for the Jets; Sam Reinhart has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) on a 10-game point streak for Florida.