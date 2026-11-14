NHL On Tap: McDavid eyes point in 21st straight for Oilers at Maple Leafs

Red-hot McDavid skates into Toronto

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will put his 20-game season-opening point streak on the line in his hometown for Hockey Night in Canada showdown against the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN). McDavid is the fourth different player in NHL history with at least one point in each of the first 20 games of a season. Wayne Gretzky did it three times, including his record-51-game point streak to open the 1983-84 season. Mats Sundin (30 games, 1992-93) and Dany Heatley (22 games, 2005-06) are the others. McDavid leads the League with 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists). If he extends his point streak he will also become the fifth different player in NHL history to score 50 points by the 21st game of the season, joining Gretzky (three times), Mario Lemieux (three times), Bernie Nicholls and Mike Bossy. No one has done it since Lemieux in 1995-96. The Oilers (14-3-3) have won three straight, with points in 11 of 13 (9-2-2). It's the opposite for center Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (8-11-2), who have lost five straight games, all at home, by a combined 22-9. Salvaging a win in the finale of a six-game homestand would at least stop the bleeding. Toronto won 7-2 at Edmonton on Oct. 24, when forward William Nylander scored two goals. He has three in eight games since. This will also be Oilers coach Mike Babcock's first game in Toronto since the Maple Leafs fired him as their coach on Nov. 20, 2019.