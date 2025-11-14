NHL On Tap: Predators, Penguins look to find winning touch at Global Series

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Friday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Global goodness
The NHL takes the world stage in Stockholm for the first of a two-game series between the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) and Nashville Predators (5-9-4) at Avicii Arena in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal (2 p.m. ET; FDSNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN). The Predators and Penguins met 25 years ago in Saitama, Japan to open the 2000-01 regular season with GAME ONe Japan 2000. Nashville won the opener 3-1 on Oct. 6, 2000, and Pittsburgh won 3-1 the next day. The second game of the Global Series will be played Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN). Each team enters the Global Series looking to turn things around: The Penguins are on a 1-3-1 skid while the Predators have lost five in a row (0-4-1).