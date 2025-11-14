NHL On Tap: Predators, Penguins look to find winning touch at Global Series

How Swede it is

Erik Karlsson will become the sixth player to skate for three different NHL teams outside North America when the Penguins play the Predators in Sweden. The 35-year-old is one of six defensemen with at least four career points in such games and is on the verge of tying the NHL benchmark for games (six) played outside North America (J.T. Compher, Matt Duchene, Erik Johnson, Ryan McDonagh). He has four assists in four NHL games overseas with the Ottawa Senators (two games in 2017) and San Jose Sharks (two games in 2022). Karlsson, incidentally, is the League's active leader in goals (201), assists (681) and points (882) among European defensemen. Pittsburgh could certainly use some Karlsson magic as it enters the game on a 1-3-1 skid. The Predators

Pointing to Pettersson

Elias Pettersson needs one point to move into sole possession of eighth place on the Vancouver Canucks' all-time list. The forward will get that chance when Vancouver (8-9-1) visits the Carolina Hurricanes (11-5-0) at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN). The 27-year-old had two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday to give him 470 career points (188 goals, 282 assists) to draw even with Tony Tanti, who played with Vancouver from 1983-1990. He's eight points behind Pavel Bure for seventh place. The Canucks' list is topped by Henrik Sedin (1,070 points).