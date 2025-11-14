NHL On Tap: Predators, Penguins look to find winning touch at Global Series

Pettersson can climb Canucks' all-time list; Mammoth hit 100-game milestone

Rust_OReilly

© John Russell/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Friday, two which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Global goodness

The NHL takes the world stage in Stockholm for the first of a two-game series between the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) and Nashville Predators (5-9-4) at Avicii Arena in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal (2 p.m. ET; FDSNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN). The Predators and Penguins met 25 years ago in Saitama, Japan to open the 2000-01 regular season with GAME ONe Japan 2000. Nashville won the opener 3-1 on Oct. 6, 2000, and Pittsburgh won 3-1 the next day. The second game of the Global Series will be played Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN). Each team enters the Global Series looking to turn things around: The Penguins are on a 1-3-1 skid while the Predators have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Get ready for the 2025 NHL Global Series between the Penguins and the Predators

How Swede it is

Erik Karlsson will become the sixth player to skate for three different NHL teams outside North America when the Penguins play the Predators in Sweden. The 35-year-old is one of six defensemen with at least four career points in such games and is on the verge of tying the NHL benchmark for games (six) played outside North America (J.T. Compher, Matt Duchene, Erik Johnson, Ryan McDonagh). He has four assists in four NHL games overseas with the Ottawa Senators (two games in 2017) and San Jose Sharks (two games in 2022). Karlsson, incidentally, is the League's active leader in goals (201), assists (681) and points (882) among European defensemen. Pittsburgh could certainly use some Karlsson magic as it enters the game on a 1-3-1 skid. The Predators

Pointing to Pettersson

Elias Pettersson needs one point to move into sole possession of eighth place on the Vancouver Canucks' all-time list. The forward will get that chance when Vancouver (8-9-1) visits the Carolina Hurricanes (11-5-0) at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN). The 27-year-old had two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday to give him 470 career points (188 goals, 282 assists) to draw even with Tony Tanti, who played with Vancouver from 1983-1990. He's eight points behind Pavel Bure for seventh place. The Canucks' list is topped by Henrik Sedin (1,070 points).

Mammoth milestone

The Utah Mammoth (10-7-0) will play their 100th game in franchise history when they host the New York Islanders (9-6-2) at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN). The Mammoth, who are 48-38-13 in their first 99 games, ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, scoring five straight goals after falling behind 2-0. Utah hasn't allowed a power-play goal in seven straight games (12-for-12), is 5-1-0 at home this season, and has earned a point in 21 of its past 26 home games dating back to last season. The Islanders are playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Flying high

The Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3) will look to extend their point streak to five games when they visit the St. Louis Blues (6-8-3) at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+). The Flyers lost their second straight overtime game 2-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and are 2-0-2 in the past four games. It's their longest point streak since getting a point in five straight (4-0-1) from Feb. 8-March 1 last season. The Blues, who defeated the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, haven't won two in a row since Oct. 13.

The schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (2 p.m. ET; FDSNO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN)

Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN)

Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+)

New York Islanders at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN)

Related Content

Global Series Mic'd Up: Bryan Rust at Penguins Practice

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

Stamkos staying positive for his kids, Predators despite frustrations entering Global Series

Unmasked: Rest key for goalies with condensed schedule

Latest News

Eberle scores twice, Kraken rally past Jets

Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT on Pageau's short-handed goal

Necas has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche defeat Sabres for 5th straight win

Wolf makes 16 saves, Flames stifle Sharks in shutout

Unmasked: Rest key for goalies with condensed schedule

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Olivier, Coyle each has 3 points, Blue Jackets hold off Oilers

DeBrincat gets 3 points, Red Wings pull away from Ducks to end 3-game skid

Robertson gets 3 points, Stars shut out Canadiens for 4th straight win

Marchand gets 1,000th NHL point, Panthers defeat Capitals

Stutzle, Senators recover to end Bruins' winning streak at 7

Byfield scores in OT to lift Kings past Maple Leafs

Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto

Tkachuk could return to ice in next 2 weeks for Panthers

Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

Matthews likely out 1 week, Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today