NHL On Tap: Marchenko, McDavid look to extend point streaks for Blue Jackets, Oilers

Sharks show teeth

Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks (8-6-3) are taking bites out of NHL opponents. San Jose seeks its first five-game winning streak since 2019-20 and also will try to extend a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) when they face the Calgary Flames (4-12-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA). Celebrini had two assists in a 2-1 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. The 19-year-old forward, who's vying for a spot with Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, is tied for second in the NHL with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 17 games. San Jose is winning with offense and defense, allowing one goal in each game during the winning streak while outscoring its opponents 13-4. The Flames will look for answers, and more goals, to end a three-game losing streak. A 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday came after Calgary had been shut out in tis previous two losses, 2-0 at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and 4-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.