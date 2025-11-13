NHL On Tap: Marchenko, McDavid look to extend point streaks for Blue Jackets, Oilers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Thursday also marks the sixth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Blue Jackets aim for revenge against Oilers
Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-7-1) will be out for revenge when they play Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (8-6-4) for the second time in three days (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE) at Nationwide Arena. McDavid scored two third-period goals and Jack Roslovic scored in overtime for a 5-4 come-from-behind victory at Rogers Place on Monday. Roslovic repeated his overtime heroics in a 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Edmonton's first stop on a seven-game road trip. McDavid had an assist to give him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a season-long six-game point streak. Oilers forward Zach Hyman could play for the first time since sustaining a dislocated wrist against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final last season. Columbus hopes to build off a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday that ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Marchenko, who had an assist and scored in the shootout, leads Columbus with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 16 games and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during an NHL career-long nine-game point streak.
Sharks show teeth
Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks (8-6-3) are taking bites out of NHL opponents. San Jose seeks its first five-game winning streak since 2019-20 and also will try to extend a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) when they face the Calgary Flames (4-12-2) at Scotiabank Saddledome (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA). Celebrini had two assists in a 2-1 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. The 19-year-old forward, who's vying for a spot with Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, is tied for second in the NHL with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 17 games. San Jose is winning with offense and defense, allowing one goal in each game during the winning streak while outscoring its opponents 13-4. The Flames will look for answers, and more goals, to end a three-game losing streak. A 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday came after Calgary had been shut out in tis previous two losses, 2-0 at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and 4-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Bruins, Senators clash in dueling streaks
The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak are on fire heading into their game at the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN). Boston (11-7-0) goes for its eighth win in a row, which would tie them with the New Jersey Devils (eight games, Oct. 11-26) for longest winning streak of the season. The run has been powered by Pastrnak, who has three goals in his past two games and five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four, including his 400th and 401st NHL goals in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The last team to beat the Bruins was the Senators (8-5-4), 7-2 in Ottawa on Oct. 27. The Senators will try to stretch a six-game point streak (3-0-3) after a 3-2 overtime loss against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Senators forward Michael Amadio has five points (four goals, one assist) during a five-game point streak.
MacKinnon, Avalanche on a roll
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will try to keep up their torrid pace heading into their game against the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT). The NHL leader with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 17 games, MacKinnon has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) during a 10-game point streak, and League-leading Colorado (11-1-5) goes for its fifth win in a row after a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. MacKinnon had three assists against the Ducks after he had five points (two goals, three assists) in a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. He could become just the third NHL player in the past 25 years to have three straight three-assist games, joining teammate Cale Makar (three games, 2023-24) and Roman Josi (three games, 2021-22). The Sabres (5-7-4) look to end a four-game skid (0-3-1) and get their first road victory of the season (0-4-2). A bright spot? Isak Rosen had his first multigoal NHL game in a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.
Miro magic
Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars (10-4-3) go for their fourth win in a row when they play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+) following a 3-2 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Heiskanen had two assists for his fourth straight multipoint game and has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) during a five-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman, who was named to Team Finland's Olympic roster June 16, also is one point from 300 for his NHL career. The Canadiens (10-4-2) will try to shake off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday that ended a six-game point streak (4-0-2). Montreal allowed three straight goals in a span of 4:05 early in the second period of the loss.
