Zacha putting together career season to help fuel Bruins playoff chase

BOSTON -- Pavel Zacha knew he could have, perhaps should have, been in Italy in February for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. He had been named as one of the first six players to Team Czechia, along with teammate David Pastrnak, and he and his Boston Bruins team were performing better than expected midway through the season.

But then came an upper-body injury on Jan. 29, the withdrawal from the Olympics, the Olympic break spent away from the center of the hockey world.

The 28-year-old struggled.

He had little interest in watching the Olympics; it hurt too much. So instead, he focused on what he could do, not what he couldn’t. It has paid off. In 12 games since returning from the break, Zacha has 14 points (eight goals, six assists), and has an NHL career-high 23 goals, topping the 21 he scored in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He has 51 points, just eight off his NHL career-high 59 in 2023-24.

“Missing the Olympics was something that was not the best mentally for me, but I was thinking about the whole break, how can I come back and be a difference maker?” Zacha said.

He has found the answer.

The eight goals since Feb. 26 mark is tied for fourth in the NHL with seven other players, behind Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (10), Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas (nine each).