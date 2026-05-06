Brind'Amour, Tocchet similar coaches at different career stages in playoffs

In the more than 26 years since Brind'Amour last played for Philadelphia, he's never been on the opposite side for a Stanley Cup Playoff game, when the home crowd shows a special brand of hostility toward visitors, even those who were once beloved in the city.

"It's been such a long time," Brind'Amour said, "but I'm sure I'll get it."

Standing behind the Flyers bench will be Rick Tocchet, a 62-year-old who, in many ways, was cut from the same orange and black Flyers' cloth as Brind'Amour. Of course, Brind'Amour is as true to the Hurricanes' red and black as anyone has ever been.

The 55-year-old played 10 seasons for Carolina, captaining its 2006 Stanley Cup championship team, before retiring in 2010. Since taking over as Hurricanes coach in 2018, he's guided them to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons.

Still, like Tocchet, Brind'Amour has strong roots with the Flyers. Brind'Amour is 11th in team history with 235 goals in 633 games during his nine seasons (1991-00). Tocchet is right behind him, tied with Mark Recchi for 12th with 232 goals in 621 games during his 11 seasons over two stints in Philadelphia (1984-92, 2000-02).

Though there were some differences in their games -- Brind'Amour was primarily a center and Tocchet a right wing -- both were tireless workers who played with the same competitive drive.

That has carried over into their coaching and, thus, their teams.

"They're very similar," said Justin Williams, who played with Tocchet for the Flyers and with and for Brind'Amour on the Hurricanes. "They're both hard-nosed guys, never-back-down, never-say-die attitude type guys that are willing to fight for every inch on the ice. And you can see that now.

"Both teams are into the second round and have higher aspirations."

Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes have the upper hand after winning the first two games in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tocchet and the Flyers will look to turn the momentum with the best-of-7 series shifting to Philadelphia for the next two games.

This is Brind'Amour's and Tocchet's first time matching coaching wits in a playoff series. They never played against each other in the playoffs either. And they weren't Flyers' teammates long enough -- less than five months during the 1991-92 season -- to compete in the playoffs together.

So, though they've competed in similar circles and are friendly, it's probably a stretch to say they're friends.

"We have the coaches' general meetings in the summer, you give the hug and talk to him," Tocchet said. "But I don't really talk to him too much, to be honest. But from afar, really respect him."

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Tocchet, selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 121) of the 1983 NHL Draft, was about to begin his eighth season with them when they acquired Brind'Amour, then 21, and forward Dan Quinn in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Murray Baron and forward Ron Sutter on Sept. 22, 1991.

Brind'Amour, the No. 9 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, had 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 78 games the previous season, his second with the Blues.

"I don't know why St. Louis (traded him)," said Russ Farwell, Flyers general manager from 1990 to 1994. "I think Sutter was kind of a more of a fit for them, what they wanted, so we made that trade. It was a real good trade for us."