Bruins' No. 1 center role top priority of offseason

BOSTON -- It's been three years since Patrice Bergeron retired, and the Boston Bruins are still searching for his replacement.

Even as the Bruins took steps this season, even as they bounced back from finishing tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25 and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they acknowledged that there are still many holes that need to be filled, including a lack of high-end talent.

That starts with a No. 1 center.

It is possible that the Bruins have one already, in the form of James Hagens or Fraser Minten, that either or both will develop into a top-end player in the way that Bergeron did. It is also possible that the Bruins will have to look elsewhere to fill their most pressing need.

"Whether they either become No. 1 centers is up to them, how that goes for them and what the path is for them," Bruins president Cam Neely said on Wednesday at the team's end-of-season management press conference at TD Garden, referring to Hagens and Minten. "But we want to give these guys every opportunity to take a job that's staring at them.

"We all in this room recognize we don't have a true, No. 1 (center). And that's something that we want to try to rectify, whether it's this offseason or those guys growing into it, but it's something that we know that's needed."