NHL On Tap: Surging Rangers, Maple Leafs meet in Eastern Conference showdown

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Saturday.

Heavyweight matchup in Toronto

No, I’m not talking about the possible meeting of the minds between Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves and New York Rangers rookie forward Matt Rempe. Instead, I’m talking about two of the best (and hottest) teams in the NHL facing off at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG). The Rangers (40-17-3) have won 11 of their past 12 games, including a 10-game winning streak, and the Maple Leafs (34-17-8) are 8-1-0 in their past nine. The top of the Eastern Conference has tightened considerably of late, which means that every game counts. The Rangers have a five-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division; the third-place Maple Leafs are six points back of the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins in the Atlantic, and four points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings. This could also mark the first game back in Toronto for the Maple Leafs’ newly reacquired defenseman, Ilya Lyubushkin. The Maple Leafs got him from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in a three-team trade that included the Carolina Hurricanes in the first of what could be multiple moves for Toronto ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Calgary eyeing playoff spot despite trades

The Calgary Flames have traded away two key players in recent weeks and a third may be on the way out, yet they are still making a charge for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS-D, SN-PIT). Calgary traded defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in a three-team deal that also involved the New Jersey Devils. Calgary acquired prospect defenseman Artyom Grushnikov, 20, a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Flames (29-25-5) are seven points behind the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators for a wild card from the Western Conference. Calgary traded forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31 and could move defenseman Noah Hanifin prior to the deadline because he can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. The Penguins (27-22-8) are also trying to claw back into the playoff race. They are eight points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh lost 2-0 at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday to end a three-game winning streak. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Panthers continue surge in standings

I thought the Panthers would struggle to rebound after last season’s incredible run to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. I thought wrong. The Panthers (40-16-4) have been outstanding, tied with the Bruins atop the Atlantic Division and with a game in hand on them. Florida has won three in a row and nine of 10 entering its game against Detroit (33-21-6) at Little Caesars Arena (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+), and the Panthers have been just as good on the road (20-8-2) as they’ve been at home (20-8-2). Forward Sam Reinhart is continuing his sizzling season with 41 goals, second in the NHL to Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (53). Sergei Bobrovsky is 29-11-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 43 starts. Things are pretty good for the Red Wings, too. Though their six-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, they hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the East. They’re also four points behind the Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic. In other words, get ready for a good tilt on Saturday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Saturday games

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, TSN3)

The Jets (37-16-5) have won four of their past five. Forward Gabriel Vilardi sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, and his status for Saturday is uncertain. The Hurricanes (36-18-6) have won two in a row. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov was named NHL Rookie of the Month for February, when he was 5-3-0 with a 1.71 GAA, .940 save percentage and two shutouts.

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Aaron Ekblad is one assist away from passing Robert Svehla (229) for most assists by a defenseman in Panthers history. Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is on a 10-game point streak (15 points; six goals, nine assists). Alex Lyon is 18-9-2 with a 2.74 GAA, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 29 games (28 starts) for Detroit.

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SN)

Connor McDavid can extend his point streak to 10 games when the Oilers visit Climate Pledge Arena to face the Kraken. McDavid has 23 points (one goal, 22 assists) during his nine-game streak. The center ended a 10-game goal drought by scoring in overtime for a 3-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday and has 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in his past 15 games. Edmonton (35-20-2) is one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific Division. Seattle (26-22-11) is seven points behind the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT)

The Avalanche (37-19-5), who have won two in a row and four of their past six, are tied with the Jets for second in the Central Division, two points behind the Stars. Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to reach 100 points (36 goals, 64 assists) this season, the second in the NHL to do so (Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has 104). The Predators (34-25-2) have won seven in a row and are tied with the Kings for a wild card. Nashville has scored four or more goals in each game during its winning streak.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (6 p.m. ET; BSN, BSMW, TVAS)

Forward Robert Thomas has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in his past 10 games for the Blues, including a goal and an assist in the loss to the Oilers on Wednesday. St. Louis (30-26-3) has lost five of its past six games (1-4-1) and is seven points out of a wild card in the West. Forward Kirill Kaprizov has been held without a point in his past two games for Minnesota (28-26-6) after having 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his previous eight.

Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Golden Knights (33-20-7) have lost six of their past eight games (2-5-1) but may get forward Jack Eichel back when they face his former team. Eichel, who has missed 18 games with a knee injury sustained Jan. 11, practiced out of his no-contact sweater on Friday in Buffalo. The Sabres (28-28-4) have won four of five. Rasmus Dahlin has consecutive 15-goal seasons, the second defenseman in Buffalo history to do so; Phil Housley did it for eight straight seasons from 1982-90.

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN1)

The Senators (25-30-3) will start a four-game road trip when they visit the Flyers in the second of a back-to-back for each team. Ottawa lost 5-3 to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, while Philadelphia lost 5-2 at the Washington Capitals. The Flyers (31-23-7) are trying to hold off the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, CITY, TVAS, CBC)

The Lightning (32-24-6) hold the second wild card in the East and are looking to solidify their position when they host the Canadiens (23-28-9). Tampa Bay is 2-4-1 in its past seven games and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Montreal is 1-5-1 in its past seven and lost at Florida 4-3 in the shootout Thursday.

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG)

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (two goals, one assist) reached 80 points in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, making him the third player in New York history with at least four seasons of at least that many points (Mark Messier, five; Rod Gilbert, four). The Rangers finished February with a 10-1-0 record after going 5-7-2 in January. Forward William Nylander has a nine-game point streak (17 points; seven goals, 10 assists) for the Maple Leafs, including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has scored in three straight games (five goals). Toronto said Friday that defenseman Mark Giordano was bound for injured reserve after sustaining a concussion against Arizona.

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)

The Bruins (35-12-14) broke their streak of six straight games going past regulation, defeating the Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday. Boston has a seven-game point streak (3-0-4). The Islanders (25-20-14) have won two straight after losing five of six. Noah Dobson has 54 assists, tied with Denis Potvin (1982-83) for the 10th-most in a season by New York defenseman.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH)

Connor Bedard has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games since returning from a fractured jaw sustained Jan. 5 for Chicago (15-40-5), which has lost five in a row. Despite missing 14 games, the center leads the rookie scoring race with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games. Columbus (19-30-10) has lost two straight. Forward Alexander Nylander had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, his first two points for the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA)

Newly acquired defenseman Chris Tanev is not expected to play for the Stars (36-17-9) because of visa issues when they host the Sharks. Dallas has lost two of three (1-1-1). San Jose (15-38-5) will look to end a five-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, SN360, SN1, CITY, TVAS-D, SN-PIT)

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games, including an assist in a 4-2 win against Los Angeles on Tuesday. This is the third of a four-game road trip for Pittsburgh.