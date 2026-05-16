Asian Hockey Championship competition begins with battle for best name

NORTH YORK, Ontario -- The competition was on even before the first puck dropped at the 2026 Asian Hockey Championship on Friday.

Teams with players of Asian heritage from across North America have battled over the tournament’s three decades over which have the coolest names that pay homage to the culture and the sport.

“It became a competition,” said Jeff Chang, the tournament’s organizer. “Teams would really brainstorm and try to outdo each other.”

The names among the 33 men’s, coed and youth teams competing are winks and nods that range from the fierce to the fanciful – Sake Bombers, Bar Down Bobas, Chicken Chow Men, Dim Sum Danglers, Rah-Men, Teriyaki Ticklers and Miracle on Rice.

“You always look at the names on the sign-up sheet, and you're always, like, ‘Man, is this one better than ours, and this one better than ours?’” said Darcy Cheung, a manager for Miracle on Rice. “It's like this competition that way, but I think we usually have most people beat in that category.”

Cheung said he came up with his team’s name to reflect that many of its players were family members, some with limited hockey experience.

“It's that spirit of overcoming large odds to beat bigger teams,” he said before Miracle on Rice lost 6-0 to Arashi in their tournament opener on Friday.