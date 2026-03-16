Red Wings MVP this season debated by NHL.com writers

The Detroit Red Wings are in position to qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, sitting in a wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining on their schedule.

The Red Wings have not made the postseason since losing to the Tampa Lightning in five games in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

But, if Detroit (36-23-8) can hold on across the final month of the season, they will end a drought that has been a source of consternation in “Hockeytown” for the past decade.

The journey starts when the Red Wings host the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena in the Prime Monday Night Hockey showcase (7:00 p.m. ET; FSDNDET, Prime).

So many players have stepped to the fore for the Red Wings this season, but who has been the MVP for Detroit?

That is the question before a panel of five NHL.com writers. Here, in alphabetical order, are the answers.