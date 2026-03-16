Red Wings MVP this season debated by NHL.com writers

DeBrincat, Larkin, Gibson among panel’s picks

det-debrincat-larkin-roundtable

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Detroit Red Wings are in position to qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, sitting in a wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining on their schedule.

The Red Wings have not made the postseason since losing to the Tampa Lightning in five games in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

But, if Detroit (36-23-8) can hold on across the final month of the season, they will end a drought that has been a source of consternation in “Hockeytown” for the past decade.

The journey starts when the Red Wings host the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena in the Prime Monday Night Hockey showcase (7:00 p.m. ET; FSDNDET, Prime).

So many players have stepped to the fore for the Red Wings this season, but who has been the MVP for Detroit?

That is the question before a panel of five NHL.com writers. Here, in alphabetical order, are the answers.

Alex DeBrincat, F

I got to watch DeBrincat as an up-and-coming, dependable scorer with the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s continued that reliability with the Red Wings. The forward is nearing the career numbers he reached with the Blackhawks in 2021-22, when he hit highs of 41 goals (for the second time in his career) and 78 points. He’s been a consistent scorer this season, rarely going into a slump that lasts more than a few games. He has 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 67 games, tied for the Red Wings lead with fellow forward Lucas Raymond. He’s also scored a team-leading 12 power-play goals and has five game-winning goals, tied for second on the Red Wings with Lucas Raymond. The steady contributions make DeBrincat my MVP for Detroit. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

FLA@DET: DeBrincat swats the puck into the cage

John Gibson, G

The Red Wings went into last offseason looking to solidify a goaltending position that cycled through four starters last season, the best of whom posted a .902 save percentage. Enter Gibson, who has looked rejuvenated with a fresh start in Detroit after going through some lean years with a rebuilding team in Anaheim. After a bit of a slow start, Gibson found his groove at the start of December, going 17-2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and three shutouts in 19 games, a span that saw the Red Wings rocket to the top of the Atlantic Division near the end of January. That run gave them a cushion to handle some recent struggles. However, Gibson has stayed a constant, reliable in big spots, and because of him it looks like there's going to be playoff hockey in Hockeytown for the first time in a decade. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

DET@COL: Gibson blanks the Avalanche for 28th career shutout

Dylan Larkin, F

The Red Wings captain was injured on March 6, falling awkwardly and having his right knee buckle in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings are 1-2-1 in the four games since Larkin’s injury, but I don’t need negativity to prove my point. The 29-year-old has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games, third on Detroit behind Raymond (66 points; 21 goals, 45 assists) and DeBrincat (66 points; 33 goals, 33 assists). He is the heart and soul of this team, its emotional rudder. He could return in a week, and when he does, expect the Red Wings to once again soar. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

DET@OTT: Larkin flips in a backhand to win it in overtime

Lucas Raymond, F

Everybody in Detroit loves Raymond, and for good reason. The Red Wings forward is having another standout season and is currently tied for the team lead in scoring with 66 points. Raymond scored the tying goal in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday, earning a valuable point in the race for a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Selected by Detroit in the first round (No. 4) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Raymond is living up to his billing. The 23-year-old, who played with Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in five games, has been strong at each end of the rink for the Red Wings. He has a plus-12 rating, which leads all forwards and is second on the team to defenseman Moritz Seider (plus-16). Without Raymond, the Red Wings are likely not in position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

DET@DAL: Raymond buries his own rebound to even game at 2

Moritz Seider, D

It’s hard finding another player on the Red Wings roster who drives play, shoulders more responsibility and stabilizes the team the way Seider does. The 24-year-old leads Detroit in average ice time by a wide margin (25:40), logs considerable time on the power play and penalty kill, is first in blocked shots (148), and third in hits (104) and tied for third in takeaways (22). He’s first on the team with a plus-16 rating, and ranks fourth with 46 points (eight goals, 38 assists) despite anchoring the top defense pairing and getting the tough assignments each night. His on-ice even strength goal differential (plus-18) leads the team and, perhaps most impressive, he’s yet to miss an NHL game in four-plus seasons. Seider's evolution makes him not only Detroit’s MVP, but a top tier defenseman in the League. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

DET@NJD: Seider scores the game's opening goal from the point

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