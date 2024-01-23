NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Tuesday.

Oilers seek 14th win in a row

The Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH) looking for their 14th consecutive victory that would tie the 1929-30 Boston Bruins and 2009-10 Washington Capitals for fifth in NHL history. Captain Connor McDavid leads Edmonton (26-15-1) with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) during the run and takes a 15-game home point streak into Tuesday, the second longest of his NHL career behind 21 games to end last season. Goalie Stuart Skinner's 10-game winning streak is tied with Grant Fuhr (1985-86) for the longest in Oilers history. The Blue Jackets (14-22-9) have lost four of five (1-3-1) and nine of 12 (3-5-4). -- William Douglas, staff writer

Sabres hit the road to face Ducks

The Buffalo Sabres begin a three-game California road trip at the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Buffalo (20-22-4) is 5-3-0 in its past eight games and 5-1-0 in its past six visits to Honda Center, including two straight wins with Rasmus Dahlin getting two assists apiece. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 4-2-0 with a 1.18 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and two shutouts in his past six games and had a shutout streak of 164:09 end in the first period of 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Anaheim (15-30-1) will try to end a three-game losing streak (0-3-0) and six-game slide at home (0-5-1). Troy Terry has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in his past 19 games. Adam Henrique has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight, including three goals in two games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Islanders, Roy gear up for the Golden Knights

All eyes will be on Patrick Roy and the New York Islanders again when they try to keep building together against the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). It was a great show Sunday in Roy's debut as coach. The Islanders (20-15-11) came back in the third period to win 3-2 in overtime against the Dallas Stars, but that was only part of the experience. Roy's energy, intensity and enthusiasm were among the highlights of the night while he stood behind an NHL bench for the first time since April 9, 2016. The Islanders have a lot to clean up, especially turnovers that led to chances against, but their first game under Roy went well. The defending Stanley Cup champions roll up Hempstead Turnpike one night after losing 6-5 in overtime at the New Jersey Devils. The Golden Knights (27-14-6) had their own issues Monday, particularly allowing the Devils to take a 3-1 lead and then climb back from 5-3 down to win in overtime. Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said his team played it like "a beer league game" and that they were "careless, disrespectful to the game." It will be interesting to see how they respond to their coach's criticism. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Tuesday games

Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSW, SNP)

The Red Wings (24-17-5) have won seven of nine and captain Dylan Larkin has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during an eight-game point streak. The Stars (27-13-6) are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games and 1-1-1 on a four-game road trip that ends in Detroit. Jason Robertson ended a five-game goal drought in the loss at the Islanders. He has six points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games.

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5)

Cole Caufield has goals in five straight and eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games for the Canadiens (19-20-7), who have lost five of seven (2-3-2). The Senators (17-24-1) are 3-1-1 in their past five games after losing five in a row (0-5-0). Claude Giroux needs two assists for 700 in his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP)

The Lightning (24-18-5) look to regroup after their five-game winning ended with a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday. NHL All-Star forward Nikita Kucherov has nine points (assists) in his past five games, but no goals in his past six. Steven Stamkos is two points shy of 1,100 in the NHL and Victor Hedman is three from 700. The Flyers (25-16-6) have lost two straight after a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Joel Farabee has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a six-game run.

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

Goalie Adin Hill is expected to make his first start for the Golden Knights since Dec. 17, when he didn't make it out of the first period before leaving with a lower-body injury. Hill has missed 22 of 23 games. Islanders forward Brock Nelson needs one point for 500 in the NHL.

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSWI, BSN)

Kirill Kaprizov (five goals, three assists), Joel Eriksson Ek (four goals, four assists) and Brock Faber (one goal, five assists) each have four-game point streaks for the Wild (20-21-5), which has won three of four. T.J. Oshie has five goals in his past five games for the Capitals (22-16-6), including a hat trick in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena on Jan. 18.

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSMW)

The Blues (20-22-2) and Flames (21-20-5) are separated by one point in the Western Conference in their chase for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. St. Louis has won nine of 11 against Calgary since Dec. 22, 2018, with All-Star forward Robert Thomas its scoring leader (12 points; two goals, 10 assists) during that span.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH)

The Blue Jackets begin a five-game road trip coming off a 1-2-0 homestand. Oilers forward Sam Gagner can become the first player in NHL history to be a part of multiple 14-game winning streaks. He skated for the Blue Jackets when they won 16 consecutive games from Nov. 29, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017, second in NHL history behind the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins (17).

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Dahlin is one assist from tying Doug Bodger (39) for second in Sabres history among defensemen behind Phil Housley (77). Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson has three assists in four games since missing 10 games with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The 19-year-old, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season.

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG)

Vincent Trocheck, who was added to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster Monday, has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 12 games for the Rangers (29-15-2). He's one assist from 300 in the NHL. The Sharks (12-31-4) seek three wins in a row for the first time this season after their 4-3 shootout victory at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.