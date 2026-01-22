NHL On Tap: Hurricanes eye 6th straight home win, host Blackhawks

Modano's eyes on Kane, too

The stage couldn’t be set any better. Kane will try to pass Mike Modano for most points among United States-born NHL players before a national viewing audience and Modano in the house when the Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4) visit the Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) at Grand Casino Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1). Kane needs three points to pass Modano, who is a Wild hockey operations advisor. The 37-year-old forward, who was scoreless in a 2-1 overtime win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,338 games. Modano retired in 2011 with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. The Red Wings, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division lead, have won three in a row and are 7-1-0 in their past eight. Vladimir Tarasenko has goals in three straight games, including two in each of his past two games, part of a four-game point streak (eight points; five goals, three assists) for the Wild.