Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Former goalie tells '@TheRink' podcast new face of Blackhawks will benefit from seeing love for 3-time Cup winner

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

For teams and players, there are always moments in the middle of a long season that become seminal to future successes.

Darren Pang, the longtime broadcaster and former NHL goalie, joined the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast about two moments from Monday that he thinks are going to play significant roles in what will happen either later this season or in years to come.

First, he discussed Jonathan Toews' return to United Center to play the Chicago Blackhawks for the first time, and what seeing that and being a part of it was like and will do for Connor Bedard, Chicago's 20-year-old center and the new face of the franchise.

Pang, who was between the benches calling the game for Chicago Sports Network, said he made sure to watch Bedard during the long ovation Toews, now with the Winnipeg Jets, received after the video tribute in his honor during a timeout in the first period.

He could see Bedard smiling as Toews kept coming back to center ice at the urging of the fans who were standing and cheering for the former Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion.

"Connor wasn't on the bench, he was standing up and didn't take his eyes off the moment," Pang said. "I think about the experiences of what Connor has had so far. The retirement of Chris Chelios' sweater was something else; that gets you right into the history, or at least 10 years of Chris Chelios and the Chicago Blackhawks and a local boy.

"And then Patrick Kane that night [he came back for the first time] … I mean, for some of these players they imitate Patrick Kane's way of celebrating a goal, and they still do. He left that mark on these young players, the showtime mark.

"And then it's the 100th year and Connor and his young teammates are watching decades and decades and decades of players who have worn the Blackhawks sweater all coming out in alumni jackets. Think about trying to get ready for a game when these celebrations are going on. Then you have to play the game and you don't want to disappoint everybody because, my god, those were the guys that won championships. So, you go through that, and then Jonathan Toews steps onto the ice. That's why this was different and that's why I think Connor really soaked it all in. I think he really appreciated that moment and just how Jonathan handled the morning, on the ice.

"I believe that all these experiences have made the young Blackhawks better people, more observant people. It's not just them right now; there's a big part of the game of being an NHL player and representing your city let alone being Connor Bedard. I think these are all such great positives for Connor to experience everything he's been experiencing here."

Later that night, Pang was able to see the highlight of Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky motoring from one end of the ice to the other to take on San Jose Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who left his crease to join a fracas nearby.

It was a goalie fight between Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic, but to Pang, what Bobrovsky did in going to the other end of the ice to defend his teammates represented a moment in the Panthers' season that weeks later we could look back on as the one that brought the team together, especially because it was in the same game that Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup for the first time this season.

"If 'Bob' stayed in that net it wouldn't have been Florida Panther hockey and that could be a big turning point for them," Pang said. "There's more to the game than a lot of analytics that I love. There's more to the game than high end speed and speed bursts and skill. There just is. There's gumption, there's team camaraderie. There's that rallying point where you go into that locker room and you have a cold beer together and you go, 'Way to go boys,' and 'Bob, way to go.' He might get more accolades for that in that locker room than winning back-to-back Stanley Cups for those boys."

The Panthers are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games and on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup Playoff line in the Eastern Conference, but Pang isn't worried about the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

"Honestly, I believe in the Florida Panthers," he said. "I still, even where they are right now. I might be one of the few, but I still have them at the end of the day maybe going back-to-back-to-back. They're a special group. Without (Aleksander) Barkov makes it even more difficult, but adding Tkachuk and not knowing what they can do at the (Trade) Deadline and what they can bring in, who the heck knows, but I believe in winners and championship players and maybe that moment will be the one."

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

