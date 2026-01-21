Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records

Red Wings forward on cusp of passing Modano for most points says Maple Leafs captain 'the guy'

Patrick Kane with Auston Matthews

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Patrick Kane predicts Auston Matthews could follow in his footsteps when it comes to NHL scoring records for United States-born players.

The Detroit Red Wings forward is two points from tying Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano to become the highest-scoring U.S. player in NHL history entering the game against Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, TVAS, SN).

Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games, retiring after playing 40 for the Red Wings in 2010-11. Kane has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,337 games. The 37-year-old forward said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Maple Leafs captain in the rearview mirror closing in on his prestigious milestones down the road.

"Special player," Kane said. "And I think one day he'll probably be in the shoes I'm in right now."

Matthews' 25 goals lead the Maple Leafs. His 10 goals in January are first in the NHL.

"That's the guy, right? That's the next guy for a lot of American kids to look up to right now," Kane said. "He's such a special player in a big market, and scores goals as good as anyone, pretty much, in the League.

"He's so gifted in that the can score in so many different ways. His shot, his hands, getting to the front of the net. Seems like he's been very driven lately too. He's kind of leading their team right now, so definitely a guy we've got to watch out for.

"But it's always fun to go up against him."

Matthews has 769 points (426 goals, 343 assists) in 672 NHL games, ranking 10th in goals and 23rd in points among U.S.-born players. His biggest obstacle to potentially catching Kane would seem to be health. The 28-year-old forward has only once played all 82 games in a season, as a rookie in 2016-17. He played 81 during his 69-goal season of 2023-24.

He grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, idolizing Kane and skated with him for the first time at Darryl Belfry's skills camp after winning the 2017 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year.

To say he was impressed would be an understatement.

"He works extremely hard," Matthews said at the time. "A lot of times people look at a player that talented and that skilled, and you think it's all just God-given talent and he didn't really need to work for it. But he's definitely gotten better every single year, and just seeing him for those couple of days, he's one of the hardest workers on the ice. He loves to stick around after practice to work on different things, as well as in the gym. That was definitely something that was pretty eye-opening for me."

Nine years later, Kane finds himself on the cusp of history.

"Body feels good, which is awesome," he said after the morning skate. "And I feel good about my game.

"I think as an offensive player, you're always looking for more production. I think there's definitely more of that to come."

Kane, who has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 35 games this season, said he has not had much communication with Modano as of yet.

"Obviously I know him from different things I've done throughout the years and always got along great with him," he said. "He's always been very supportive and kind with different messages and that throughout the years whenever you accomplish something.

"Probably not a better guy to have your name up there with as far as American players and what he did for the game, his flair and ability to bring fans out of their seats."

