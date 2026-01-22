Knight’s demeanor, influence in goal helping Blackhawks find game

CHICAGO -- Spencer Knight always seems to be calm. The Chicago Blackhawks goalie especially keeps his cool during games and is great at making sure everyone is where they need to be.
“He’s not afraid to be loud or let us know if someone’s open or missing a check, which you need sometimes,” forward Connor Bedard said. “You’re not going to play perfect, but it’s almost like you can have another coach when he’s back there and you’re in front of the net or whatever.
“That’s always nice.”
Knight’s influence would be good for any team, but it’s been especially helpful to the Blackhawks, who are the third-youngest team in the NHL (average age 27.13) behind the Buffalo Sabres (26.28) and Montreal Canadiens (26.52).
In his first full season as a No. 1 goalie, the 24-year-old is 14-13-6 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He has three shutouts, including a 34-save performance in a 2-0 home win against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
But the impact of Knight goes way beyond his numbers. It’s his presence on the ice that is having a positive effect on all of the Blackhawks (20-22-7), who are trying to stay in the thick of the race for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“He’s so steady, every single night. It allows us to have him back there to kind of ground us and that stability is huge for the defense, huge for the team as a whole,” defenseman Alex Vlasic said. “We rely on him to make some big saves every single game and he’s always there to be up to task. We’re really lucky to have him and he’s been a great guy in the locker room and on the ice for him to have.”