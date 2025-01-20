NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic Division showdown

Games of the day

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNSUN)

This game features two of the top scorers in the NHL this season. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov ranks third with 68 points (21 goals, 47 assists) in 42 games -- and first on the road with 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 22 games. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner ranks fifth with 64 points (14 goals, 50 assists) in 47 games -- and third at home with 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 27 games. It’s also an important game in the Atlantic Division. Toronto (29-16-2) is in first place; Tampa Bay (25-16-3) is in third, seven points behind -- and only one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators, who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs are 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, winning 5-2 at home Oct. 21 and 5-3 on the road Nov. 30.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)

Two of Canada’s goalies for the 4 Nations Face-Off will go head-to-head, making their cases to be No. 1 when Canada faces Finland, Sweden and the United States in the best-on-best tournament in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. Jordan Binnington is 12-17-3 with a 2.83 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and three shutouts for the Blues (22-21-4). Adin Hill is 18-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts for the Golden Knights (29-14-3). Hill won the first matchup of the season when Vegas defeated Binnington and St. Louis 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 11. The teams will play again at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, ALT)

The Wild (27-15-4) need this one. They’re third in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Avalanche. They’ve lost three in a row, and they’ve lost five straight to Colorado. The last time these teams met, the Avalanche won 6-1 in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 9. Colorado (28-18-1) is coming off a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday and has three of the most prolific offensive players in the League. Center Nathan MacKinnon ranks first with 73 points (17 goals, 56 assists) in 47 games, and forward Mikko Rantanen is sixth with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 47 games. Cale Makar leads defensemen with 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists) in 47 games.