NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Hughes go head-to-head before 4 Nations Face-Off, Panthers visit Devils

Other Tuesday games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)

Nikita Kucherov has a five-game point streak (eight points; three goals, five assists) and is third in the NHL with 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) in 39 games for the Lightning (23-15-3), who will look to extend their point streak to five (3-0-1) after losing four in a row. The Bruins (21-19-5) ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) with a 4-3 overtime win at Florida on Saturday.

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+)

The Stars (27-14-1), who had a seven-game winning streak end in a 3-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, are wrapping up a five-game road trip. The Maple Leafs (27-15-2) have lost their past two; they have not dropped three in a row since Oct. 22-26 (0-2-1).

Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG)

Chandler Stephenson has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Kraken (18-23-3), who are 1-2-0 thus far on five-game road trip. Sidney Crosby has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games for the Penguins (18-19-8), who have lost six of seven (1-3-3).

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+)

Travis Konecny has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past four games for the Flyers (19-20-5), who won 4-3 against the Panthers on Monday. The Blue Jackets (20-17-6) have won four in a row and are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.

Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2)

Mathew Barzal has six points (one goal, five assists) during a five-game point streak for the Islanders (17-18-7), who have won three straight. The Senators (21-18-3) are looking for their third straight win following a four-game skid (0-3-1).

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)

The Flames (21-14-7) opened a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Zack Bolduc has an assist in each of the past three games for the Blues (20-20-4).

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)

Mark Stone has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Golden Knights (29-11-3). The Predators (13-22-7) have lost two straight and five of seven.

Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3)

Connor Hellebuyck was named the NHL’s First Star for this past week; he leads the League with six shutouts and is 26-6-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .928 save percentage for the Jets (29-12-3). The Canucks (19-13-10) ended a four-game skid (0-2-2) with a 3-0 win at Toronto on Saturday.

New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360)

Nathan MacKinnon can extend his lead in the NHL scoring race for the Avalanche (26-17-1); the center has 68 points (15 goals, 53 assists) in 44 games, four ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (64 points; 31 goals, 33 assists). The Rangers (20-20-2) are looking for their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 14-19; they won 2-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Montreal Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS)

Nick Suzuki has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak for the Canadiens (20-18-4), who are 3-0-1 in their past four. Utah (18-17-7) is 2-6-2 in its past 10 games.