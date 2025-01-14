NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Hughes go head-to-head before 4 Nations Face-Off, Panthers visit Devils

Ovechkin continues of pursuit of Gretzky with Capitals; Red Wings go for 8th straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 13 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one televised nationally in the United States.

Games of the day

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

United States teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Hughes go head-to-head prior to next month’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Tkachuk, a forward, has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 39 games this season for the Panthers (25-16-3), who lost 4-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Forward Sam Reinhart scored twice, including his NHL-leading fifth short-handed goal; he’s scored five times during a three-game goal streak. Hughes, a center, leads the Devils (26-15-4) with 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 45 games. He has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.

Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13)

Alex Ovechkin has 20 goals in 27 games and is 22 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals. He had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (28-10-5) in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and could play on the same line as Pierre-Luc Dubois for the first time since the preseason. It’s the fourth of a six-game road trip for the Ducks (18-20-5), who won 3-2 in overtime at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday after being outscored 12-2 in back-to-back losses.

San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA)

The Red Wings (20-18-4) are looking for their eighth consecutive win and are 7-1-0 under coach Todd McLellan. Forwards Patrick Patrick Kane (five goals, eight assists) and Alex DeBrincat (six goals, five assists) each have a six-game point streak for Detroit. Center Macklin Celebrini is third among NHL rookies with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 33 games for the Sharks (13-26-6), who have lost three straight and 14 of 17 (3-13-1).

Other Tuesday games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)

Nikita Kucherov has a five-game point streak (eight points; three goals, five assists) and is third in the NHL with 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) in 39 games for the Lightning (23-15-3), who will look to extend their point streak to five (3-0-1) after losing four in a row. The Bruins (21-19-5) ended a six-game skid (0-5-1) with a 4-3 overtime win at Florida on Saturday.

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+)

The Stars (27-14-1), who had a seven-game winning streak end in a 3-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, are wrapping up a five-game road trip. The Maple Leafs (27-15-2) have lost their past two; they have not dropped three in a row since Oct. 22-26 (0-2-1).

Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG)

Chandler Stephenson has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Kraken (18-23-3), who are 1-2-0 thus far on five-game road trip. Sidney Crosby has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games for the Penguins (18-19-8), who have lost six of seven (1-3-3).

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+)

Travis Konecny has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past four games for the Flyers (19-20-5), who won 4-3 against the Panthers on Monday. The Blue Jackets (20-17-6) have won four in a row and are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.

Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2)

Mathew Barzal has six points (one goal, five assists) during a five-game point streak for the Islanders (17-18-7), who have won three straight. The Senators (21-18-3) are looking for their third straight win following a four-game skid (0-3-1).

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)

The Flames (21-14-7) opened a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Zack Bolduc has an assist in each of the past three games for the Blues (20-20-4).

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)

Mark Stone has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Golden Knights (29-11-3). The Predators (13-22-7) have lost two straight and five of seven.

Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3)

Connor Hellebuyck was named the NHL’s First Star for this past week; he leads the League with six shutouts and is 26-6-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .928 save percentage for the Jets (29-12-3). The Canucks (19-13-10) ended a four-game skid (0-2-2) with a 3-0 win at Toronto on Saturday.

New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360)

Nathan MacKinnon can extend his lead in the NHL scoring race for the Avalanche (26-17-1); the center has 68 points (15 goals, 53 assists) in 44 games, four ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (64 points; 31 goals, 33 assists). The Rangers (20-20-2) are looking for their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 14-19; they won 2-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Montreal Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS)

Nick Suzuki has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak for the Canadiens (20-18-4), who are 3-0-1 in their past four. Utah (18-17-7) is 2-6-2 in its past 10 games.

