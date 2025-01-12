NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Kraken, seek 7th straight victory

Games of the day

Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings (3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG, NHLN, SN)

The Red Wings (19-18-4) can extend their winning streak to seven games, a stretch they haven’t enjoyed since Jan. 12-23, 2012. Detroit is 6-1-0 since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as coach Dec. 27. Patrick Kane can extend his point streak to seven games; the forward had three assists in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past six games. Chandler Stephenson can extend his point streak to six games for the Kraken (18-22-3); the center helped Seattle end a four-game skid (0-3-1) with two assists in a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Stephenson has six points (two goals, four assists) on his five-game run.

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+)

The Stars (27-13-1) go for their eighth straight win after a 2-1 shootout victory at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Jake Oettinger has won his past five starts for Dallas; he has a 1.94 goals-against average and .923 save percentage since Dec. 29. Stars captain Jamie Benn scored Saturday to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist). Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators (20-18-3) in a 5-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, their first victory in five games (1-3-1). Claude Giroux had three assists; the Ottawa forward was held without a point during the skid.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

Minnesota (27-12-4) is looking for its sixth win in seven games after a 3-1 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists in the win; the forward has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past six games. Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is still out with a lower-body injury and will miss his ninth consecutive game. The Golden Knights (28-11-3) can pull even with the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets for a share of first in the NHL standings with a win; Vegas has lost the first two of a three-game homestand, including 2-1 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past five games.