NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record

Wednesday games

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS)

The Flyers are 12.5 percent (4-for-32) on the power play during their current skid. The Canadiens are 2-4-0 in their past six games. Goalie Sam Montembeault's 45 saves in Montreal's 4-3 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Jan. 6 were his second-most in a victory behind the 48 he made in a 5-3 win against the Stars on Jan. 18, 2022. Philadelphia leads the NHL for the most power-play goals scored by rookies (five), rank fifth in rookie scoring (33) and sixth in rookie goals (12).

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Stars forward Tyler Seguin has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past five games and 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 43 games against the Wild, his second highest behind 50 in 54 games against the Winnipeg Jets. Wild forward Ryan Hartman has 14 points (seven goals) in 29 games against the Stars. Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber leads all rookies with an average ice time of 24:46 per game and 73 blocked shots.