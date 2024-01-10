NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record

Drysdale set for Flyers debut after trade; Stars try to extend run against Wild

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Monday.

MacKinnon can tie Sakic's home point streak record

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS) with the forward looking to tie Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak at any point of a season in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history. MacKinnon, second in the NHL with 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) to Nikita Kucherov's 67, has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 22 games on home ice since the start of 2023-24. Sakic, now president of hockey operations for the Avalanche, had 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games at what was Pepsi Center from Dec. 21, 2000 to April 4, 2001. Colorado (26-12-3) is 17-5-0 at home. On deck is Vegas (23-12-5) in a game between the past two Stanley Cup champions. The Golden Knights are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games and 12-11-4 since an 11-1-1 start to fall six points behind the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Flyers need to get back on track

Jamie Drysdale will debut with the Philadelphia Flyers against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS). The 21-year-old defenseman practiced with the Flyers on Tuesday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for 19-year-old forward prospect Cutter Gauthier. He's a welcome addition because he can provide offense and the Flyers (20-14-6) need that now. They're 2-4-3 in their past nine games, averaging 2.67 goals per game in that stretch and 0-2-2 when leading after the first period while blowing third period leads getting outplayed after being tied going into the final 20 minutes. The Flyers have been successful this season because of their work ethic. That's not in question. Work ethic can only take a team so far. Skill, goal scoring, it all matters too. They don't have enough players going offensively. Maybe adding Drysdale to the mix will help. Maybe playing the Canadiens (17-17-5) will too. Montreal has allowed at least three goals in six straight games. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Stars look to extend point streak against Wild

The Dallas Stars will try to make it two wins in three days against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Goalie Matt Murray made 23 saves for Dallas in his first NHL shutout, a 4-0 win at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. The Stars (23-11-5) own a nine-game point streak (6-0-3) against the Wild dating to Dec. 20, 2021, and have outscored Minnesota 12-3 in two victories this season, including 8-3 on the road Nov. 12. The Wild (17-18-4) have lost five of six and are seventh in the Central Division, 13 points behind the third-place Stars. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is one win from passing Patrick Roy (551) for second in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691). -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Wednesday games

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS)

The Flyers are 12.5 percent (4-for-32) on the power play during their current skid. The Canadiens are 2-4-0 in their past six games. Goalie Sam Montembeault's 45 saves in Montreal's 4-3 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Jan. 6 were his second-most in a victory behind the 48 he made in a 5-3 win against the Stars on Jan. 18, 2022. Philadelphia leads the NHL for the most power-play goals scored by rookies (five), rank fifth in rookie scoring (33) and sixth in rookie goals (12).

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Stars forward Tyler Seguin has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past five games and 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 43 games against the Wild, his second highest behind 50 in 54 games against the Winnipeg Jets. Wild forward Ryan Hartman has 14 points (seven goals) in 29 games against the Stars. Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber leads all rookies with an average ice time of 24:46 per game and 73 blocked shots.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN, TVAS)

Mikko Rantanen has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games, 20 (nine goals, 11 assists) in his past 14 and 51 (21 goals, 30 assists) in 41 games this season. Jack Eichel's 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) is the second most by a Golden Knights player through 40 games of a season behind captain Mark Stone (44 points; 13 goals, 31 assists in 2020-21).

