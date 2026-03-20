Vejmelka makes 28 saves, Mammoth shut out Golden Knights

Keller scores twice in first period for Utah, which wins 2nd straight

Mammoth at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves to help the Utah Mammoth to a 4-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

It was Vejmelka’s second shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL.

Clayton Keller scored twice in the first period, and Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (36-27-6), who have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row. 

Akira Schmid made 14 saves in relief for the Golden Knights (31-24-14), who have been shut out in consecutive games at home. Adin Hill allowed three goals on all three shots he faced before Schmid replaced him.

Keller put the Mammoth ahead 1-0 at 2:52 of the first period after he slipped a shot underneath Hill’s right arm. 

Keller added another goal at 6:05 to make it 2-0 after he roofed off a Lawson Crouse shot off the end board before Hill could get back into position.

Jack McBain pushed it to 3-0 at 8:12 with a one-timer from Hayton on the rush, which chased Hill. 

Hayton added an empty-net goal at 19:12 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

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