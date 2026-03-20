LAS VEGAS -- Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves to help the Utah Mammoth to a 4-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Vejmelka makes 28 saves, Mammoth shut out Golden Knights
Keller scores twice in first period for Utah, which wins 2nd straight
It was Vejmelka’s second shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL.
Clayton Keller scored twice in the first period, and Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (36-27-6), who have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row.
Akira Schmid made 14 saves in relief for the Golden Knights (31-24-14), who have been shut out in consecutive games at home. Adin Hill allowed three goals on all three shots he faced before Schmid replaced him.
Keller put the Mammoth ahead 1-0 at 2:52 of the first period after he slipped a shot underneath Hill’s right arm.
Keller added another goal at 6:05 to make it 2-0 after he roofed off a Lawson Crouse shot off the end board before Hill could get back into position.
Jack McBain pushed it to 3-0 at 8:12 with a one-timer from Hayton on the rush, which chased Hill.
Hayton added an empty-net goal at 19:12 of the third period for the 4-0 final.