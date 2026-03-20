Bobrovsky makes 21 saves, Panthers shut out Oilers

It was Bobrovsky’s fourth shutout of the season and 53rd in the NHL. He also earned his 454th career win, tying Curtis Joseph for seventh in NHL history.

Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell scored, and Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues and Mike Benning each had two assists for the Panthers (34-31-3), who had lost two in a row and six of nine (3-6-0).

Connor Ingram made 19 saves for the Oilers (34-27-9), who had points in three straight (2-0-1) and were looking to win three games in a row for just the second time this season. Edmonton remained one point behind the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Cole Reinhardt put Florida ahead 1-0 at 11:12 of the first period, taking a lead pass from Benning and beating Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard in a footrace before deking in on a breakaway and tucking the puck past Ingram’s right pad.

A.J. Greer made it 2-0 with 58 seconds left in the period, tipping Benning’s wrist shot from the point past Ingram’s blocker.

Lundell’s power-play goal extended it to 3-0 at 14:21 of the second period. He scored on a snap shot from the slot off a rebound after the puck slid out from a crowd in front of the crease and between the legs of Oilers forward Adam Henrique.

Verhaeghe made it 4-0 at 15:23 of the third period, finishing from the slot past Ingram’s glove following an offensive-zone face-off for his 20th goal of the season.

Oilers forward Trent Frederic left after the second period and did not return.