Future NHL stars are developing in Europe this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects outside of North America. This week, a look at the best runs in 2026 amongst European prospects.
European notebook: NHL prospects with strong finishes
Frondell, Keskinen, Farhammar close out regular seasons with big numbers
© David Berding/Getty Images
Here are eight players who have been top producers in European leagues (listed in alphabetical order).
Felix Farhammar, Orebro HK (U20 Nationell), Sweden
The 18-year-old defenseman, selected by the New York Rangers in the seventh round (No. 203) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had a productive conclusion to his regular season with Orebro in U20 National, Sweden’s top junior league. He had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in his final 14 games, pushing his total to 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 36 games. He had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 43 games as a draft-eligible last season.
Farhammar has one assist in four playoff games.
Anton Frondell, Djurgardens IF (SHL), Sweden
The 18-year-old forward, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, has continued his goal-scoring prowess in the second half of the season with 10 goals and three assists in 18 games for Djurgarden. The run pushed his regular-season totals to 28 points (20 goals, eight assists) in 43 games in the SHL. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in two games in two playoff qualifier games.
Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games last season in HockeyAllsvenskan, helping Djurgarden earn promotion a year ago.
Oiva Keskinen, Tappara (Liiga), Finland
The 22-year-old forward, selected in the seventh round (No. 194) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, finished the season with Tappara as one of the hottest scorers in Liiga, Finland’s top men’s league. He had 14 goals over the final 26 games of the regular season — tied for fifth-most amongst scorers of any age.
Keskinen finished the season with 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games.
Elijah Neuenschwander, EHC Chur (SL), Switzerland
The 19-year-old goalie, selected in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2025 draft by the Anaheim Ducks, closed out his regular season on loan with EHC Chur in the Swiss League, and showed well. He allowed 11 goals against in six games -- including five starts -- registering a .926 save percentage in the process. In 14 total regular-season games, he went 10-3-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
Neuenschwander had a 2-1-0 record with a 3.42 GAA and .890 save percentage in three appearances before being eliminated from playoff contention.
Felix Nilsson, Rogle BK (SHL), Sweden
The 20-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 43) of the 2023 draft by the Nashville Predators, had a strong second half for Rogle, averaging over a point per game with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 21 games. He led all NHL prospects in scoring in the regular season in the SHL with 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists). It’s a 28-point improvement for the forward year over year; he had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 40 games in the league last season.
The forward will begin playoff action against Farjestad next week.
Petteri Rimpinen, Kiekko-Espoo (Liiga), Finland
The 19-year-old, selected in the fifth round (No. 152) of the 2025 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, closed out the season with Kiekko-Espoo as Liiga’s hottest goalie, registering a .943 save percentage over the final 12 appearances — allowing just 17 goals and recording four shutouts in that span. He finished the regular season 13-11-11 with a 2.29 GAA and .911 save percentage.
Rimpinen, will lead Kiekko-Espoo into the first round of the playoffs against Assat.
Benjamin Rautiainen, Tappara (Liiga), Finland
Selected in the fourth round (No. 108) in the 2025 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 20-year-old had 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in the final 26 regular-season games to push his season total to a Liiga-leading 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists) in 59 games played. The total tied for the seventh-highest total in league history and the most by a player aged 24 or younger in Liiga history ahead of the 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) scored in 45 games by a then 20-year-old Saku Koivu for TPS in 1994-95.
Rautiainen will lead the top-ranked Tappara into playoff action against a to-be-determined opponent.
Kim Saarinen, HPK (Liiga), Finland
The 19-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 88) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, was busy down the stretch for HPK, playing 20 of the final 22 games of the regular season to much success. He allowed just 39 goals in those starts with a .924 save percentage in the process.
Saarinen went 12-14-12 with a 2.11 GAA and .916 save percentage in 38 games, helping HPK qualify for the playoffs in the process.