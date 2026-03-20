European notebook: NHL prospects with strong finishes

Felix Farhammar, Orebro HK (U20 Nationell), Sweden

The 18-year-old defenseman, selected by the New York Rangers in the seventh round (No. 203) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had a productive conclusion to his regular season with Orebro in U20 National, Sweden’s top junior league. He had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in his final 14 games, pushing his total to 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 36 games. He had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 43 games as a draft-eligible last season.

Farhammar has one assist in four playoff games.