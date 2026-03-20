Kings fans give Kopitar standing ovation for becoming franchise points leader

Los Angeles captain passed Dionne on Saturday

Kopitar salutes crowd

© Los Angeles Kings

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

There is no reigning in Los Angeles Kings fans’ love for Anze Kopitar.

Kings fans gave their captain a standing ovation for becoming the franchise’s all-time points leader during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

On Saturday, Kopitar passed Marcel Dionne as the Kings all-time scorer when he notched two goals, for his 1,307th and 1,308th career point, against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Dionne had 1,307 points (550 goals, 757 assists) in 921 games with the Kings.

During a stoppage in the first period, the Kings congratulated the veteran forward on the arena video board. Fans then got to their feet and cheered loudly for Kopitar.

Players from both teams stood up and tapped their sticks while Kopitar saluted the crowd.

In September, Kopitar announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. The Kings star has played all 20 of his NHL seasons with the franchise and has served as the team’s captain since 2016.

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