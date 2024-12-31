NHL On Tap: Blues, Blackhawks in Winter Classic lead 13-game schedule

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 13 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada:
Games of the day
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)
The Blackhawks (12-23-2) and Blues (17-17-4) will play the Discover NHL Winter Classic in the iconic confines of Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs, in the NHL's 42nd regular-season outdoor game and first Winter Classic rematch. It's the seventh regular-season outdoor game for Chicago, the most by any NHL team, and first for Connor Bedard. The 19-year-old forward has 93 points (32 goals, 61 assists) in 105 NHL games, including six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. He needs one point to tie Patrick Kane (94 points; 29 goals, 65 assists in 99 games) for second-most by a Blackhawks teenager. The Blues are 2-0-0 in outdoor games, defeating the Blackhawks 4-1 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2017 and the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Target Field in Minnesota in 2022. Jordan Kyrou, who leads the Blues with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists), holds the record for most points in an outdoor game (four points; two goals, two assists against the Wild). Today is extra special for St. Louis defenseman Cam Fowler, who will become the first player in NHL history to skate outdoors for his 1,000th game.
Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, SNP, SNE)
Alex Ovechkin looks to score in his first home game since returning from a fractured left fibula to continue his pursuit of the NHL goals record and help potentially move the Capitals (24-10-2) into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The forward was injured Nov. 18 and missed 16 games, and with 870 goals is within 25 of passing Wayne Gretzky (894). Brad Marchand has a nine-game road point streak (11 points; seven goals, four assists) for the Bruins (20-14-4), who begin a three-game road trip after a 4-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Utah Hockey Club at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, Utah16)
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will each try to extend an 11-game point streak, the longest active runs in the NHL. Draisaitl has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and McDavid has 21 (three goals, 18 assists). The Oilers (21-12-3) hope to avoid losing three straight (0-1-1) for the first time since starting the season 0-3-0. Logan Cooley has points in 10 straight road games for Utah (16-14-6) and can become the 10th different player in NHL history with 11 in a row at age 20 or younger, with Gretzky achieving the feat twice.