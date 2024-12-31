NHL On Tap: Blues, Blackhawks in Winter Classic lead 13-game schedule

Other Tuesday games

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (1 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN)

The Maple Leafs (22-13-2) host the first of a home-and-home set without captain Auston Matthews, who will miss his fifth straight game since reaggravating an upper-body injury during a 6-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 20. The Islanders (14-16-7) have won five in a row against Toronto since March 21, 2023, and can tie their longest winning streak against the Maple Leafs, set from 1978-79 to 1979-80 and 1984-85 to 1986-87.

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)

The Golden Knights (25-8-3) are on a six-game winning streak, the longest active in the NHL. Jake Evans has a five-game goal streak for the Canadiens (16-17-3), an NHL career-best, the League's longest active run and tied with Cole Caufield (2023-24) for longest by a Montreal skater over the past five seasons.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT)

Sidney Crosby (98 points; 32 goals, 66 assists in 2024) can get 100 regular-season points in a calendar year for the ninth time in his NHL career for the Penguins (17-16-3), which would break a five-way tie with Mario Lemieux, Marcel Dionne, Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier for second most in NHL history behind Gretzky (14). Patrick Kane has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) this season for the Red Wings (14-18-4) and 687 (247 goals, 440 assists) at home, two from tying Phil Housley (689) for the second most among United States-born skaters in NHL history behind Mike Modano (738).

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO)

Zach Werenski has a 12-game home point streak (24 points; eight goals, 16 assists) for the Blue Jackets (15-16-6) and can become the second defenseman in the past 30 years to extend that run to 13 (Mike Green, 14 in 2009-10). The Hurricanes (22-13-1) are 5-5-0 in their past 10 and will likely be without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (six goals, 21 assists in 35 games), who coach Rod Brind'Amour said is more than day to day because of an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B)

The Sabres (14-19-4) go for a season-high fourth consecutive win and look to sweep the two-game season series against the Stars (21-13-1) after a 4-2 victory in Buffalo on Oct. 22. Dallas captain Jamie Benn has at least one point in eight of his past nine games (two goals, eight assists), including a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win at Chicago on Sunday.

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO)

The Predators (11-19-7) play the second of a back-to-back after a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, with Steven Stamkos one power-play goal from becoming the 12th player with 100 on the road and joining Ovechkin (161) as the only active player to do so. The Wild (22-11-4) have lost five of seven.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3)

Connor Hellebuyck earned his NHL-high fifth shutout for the League-leading Jets (27-10-1) on Monday, and Kyle Connor has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) on a seven-game point streak. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) during a four-game point streak for the Avalanche (22-15-0) and leads the NHL in points (60) and assists (46).

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGN)

The Devils (24-12-3) hold a one-point lead over the Capitals in the Metropolitan, and forward Jesper Bratt has five assists during a four-game point streak. Troy Terry leads the Ducks (14-17-4) with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games, including an assist in a 5-3 comeback win against the Oilers on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA)

Rookies Matvei Michkov of the Flyers (16-17-4) and Macklin Celebrini of the Sharks (11-22-6) go head-to-head for the second time this season; Michkov had an assist and the shootout-deciding goal in a 4-3 shootout victory at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 11, when Celebrini was held without a point. The Flyers forward leads first-year skaters with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) and the Sharks center (27 points; 12 goals, 15 assists in 27 games) is the only rookie averaging a point per game this season (minimum five games).

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP)

The Flames (17-12-7) begin a three-game homestand with Jonathan Huberdeau (15 goals, 12 assists in 36 games) on pace to score an NHL career-high 34 goals, which would be his first 30-goal season with Calgary and first since he had 115 points (30 goals) for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. The Canucks (17-10-8) are 1-1-3 in their past five games.