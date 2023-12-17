NHL On Tap: Hughes, Devils look to stay hot against Ducks

Sunday games

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

This is the second half of a back-to-back set for the Canucks (20-9-2), who lost to the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday. Quinn Hughes of Vancouver continues to lead NHL defensemen with 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 31 games. It’s the start of a three-game homestand for the Blackhawks (9-19-1), who were outscored 11-2 in road losses to the Edmonton Oilers (4-1) and Seattle Kraken (7-1) in their past two games. Connor Bedard’s 10-game road point streak, during which he had 14 points (nine goals, five assists), ended at Seattle.

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN)

The Capitals (14-8-3) close out a four-game road trip, where they are 1-1-1 so far, including a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin has not scored in his past 12 games, the longest goal drought of his career. It’s the second of a three-game homestand for the Hurricanes (16-12-2), who are 8-2-2 at PNC Arena this season and placed goalie Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. Carolina forward Jack Drury is on a five-game point streak (one goal, four assists).

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC)

It’s the start of a five-game homestand for the Devils, who are 6-6-1 at Prudential Center this season. Bratt has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. Frank Vatrano leads the Ducks with 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games and Mason McTavish is next with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games.

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN)

The Sharks are not the pushovers they were at the beginning of the season, earning points in eight of their past 11 games (6-3-2). San Jose had one point through its first 10 games of the season (0-9-1). The Avalanche, who are 11-4-0 at Ball Arena this season, could be without defenseman Cale Makar, who missed the game Saturday against the Jets with a lower-body injury.

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, TVAS)

The Senators lost the first two of a five-game road trip, including 5-4 at the Dallas Stars on Friday. Ottawa is 3-5-0 on the road this season. Vegas is 11-3-5 at home and have the most points (45) in the NHL. They had a four-game winning streak end with a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Friday.