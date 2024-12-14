NHL On Tap: Captains Matthews, Larkin to meet in Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup

Other Saturday games

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

The Devils (19-10-3) will try to end their five-game homestand on a high note when they play the Blackhawks at Prudential Center. They’re 2-1-1 on it. New Jersey center Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, giving him 34 three-point games in his career, fourth most in NHL history among United States-born players age 23 or younger. Center Connor Bedard is starting to find his touch again for the Blackhawks (9-18-2) under interim coach Anders Sorensen. The 19-year-old has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past three games, including a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, TVAS)

The Kings (17-9-3) will look to rebound after their six-game winning streak ended Thursday. Center Anze Kopitar leads them with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 29 games. The Rangers (15-12-1) are 3-8-0 in their past 11 games. Defenseman Adam Fox has 18 game-winning goals in his career, tied with Ron Greschner for second among defensemen in Rangers history, behind Brian Leetch (37).

Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP)

It continues to be a strong season for Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov, who leads NHL rookies with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games. The Flyers (14-12-4) have won two in a row. The Wild (19-6-4) have lost two of their past three. Forward Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 28 games and is tied with Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas of the Hurricanes for third in the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT)

Sidney Crosby continues to be a force for the Penguins (13-14-4) even at age 37. The center has 1,026 assists, the fifth most with one team, and leads Pittsburgh this season with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 31 games. The Penguins have won six of their past eight. It’s the second half of a back-to-back for the Senators (14-13-2), who won 3-0 at the Hurricanes on Friday.

Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B)

The Capitals (20-6-2), who are one win behind the Jets for the most in the NHL, have won three in a row and are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Center Dylan Strome leads Washington with 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) in 28 games. The Sabres (11-14-4) are 0-5-3 in their past eight games, including seven losses at home. Buffalo is 1-for-26 on the power play in its past 10 games.

Anaheim Ducks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13)

The Ducks (10-14-4) have lost five in a row and will be without forward Trevor Zegras for six weeks after he had surgery on his right knee Thursday. The Blue Jackets (12-13-4) have lost five of their past six. Zach Werenski scored his 100th NHL goal on Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals, becoming the seventh-fastest U.S.-born defenseman to reach that number (515 games). Phil Housley was the fastest (377 games).

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW)

The Jets (21-9-1) are 3-1-1 in their past five. Josh Morrissey ranks fourth among NHL defensemen this season with 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) in 31 games. Center Nick Suzuki will look to extend his eight-game point streak for the Canadiens (11-15-3), during which he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists). Montreal went 3-2-0 on a five-game homestand that ended Thursday with a 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+)

The Blues (14-14-2) are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Center Robert Thomas has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in a five-game point streak and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 11 games since returning Nov. 19 from a fractured right ankle. The Stars (17-11-0) have lost three of four. Defenseman Lian Bichsel scored in his NHL debut Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Center Matt Duchene leads Dallas with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games.

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT)

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 31 games. The Avalanche (17-14-0) had won three in a row prior to their 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. The Predators (8-16-6) ended a 0-5-3 slide with their win against the Stars. Forward Steven Stamkos has a nine-game goal drought.

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, SCRIPPS)

Sam Reinhart continues his great production for the Panthers (18-10-2). The center has 19 goals, tied for second in the NHL with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. This is the third of a five-game road trip for Florida, which has the same record at home and away this season (9-5-1). The Flames (14-11-5) have lost seven of their past nine (2-5-2). Center Jonathan Huberdeau has nine points (four goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.

Utah Hockey Club at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA)

Utah (13-11-5) has won five straight on the road, tied with the Minnesota North Stars (1967-68) for the longest in a team’s inaugural season. Forward Dylan Guenther has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak, including two goals and an assist against the Avalanche on Thursday. San Jose center Macklin Celebrini has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 20 games, tied for second among rookies with Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson (19 assists in 29 games). The Sharks (11-16-5) have lost three of four and are 4-3-0 in their past seven.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG)

The Lightning (15-10-2) have won three of four entering the finale of a four-game trip. Forward Nikita Kucherov, who is coming off the second six-point game of his career (one goal, five assists in an 8-3 win against Calgary on Thursday), leads Tampa Bay and is second in the NHL with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 25 games. He’s also on a six-game point streak (15 points; three goals, 12 assists). The Kraken (15-14-2) are 4-1-1 in their past six. Joey Daccord is 12-6-2 with a 2.42 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 20 starts this season.