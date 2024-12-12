Zegras out 6 weeks for Ducks after knee surgery

Trevor Zegras will be out six weeks for the Anaheim Ducks after having surgery on Thursday for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The forward has missed three games after sustaining the injury during the second period of 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 4.

The 23-year-old has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. He missed 51 games last season with a groin injury and a broken ankle.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (No. 9) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 164 points (59 goals, 105 assists) in 235 NHL games.

The Ducks (10-13-4), who are last in the Pacific Division, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, Victory+) in the third of a four-game road trip. They lost 5-1 at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.