NHL EDGE stats: Devils among most robust contenders

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the impressive advanced stats profile of the New Jersey Devils.

It seems like a distant memory that the New Jersey Devils missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season as their talent, depth and elite advanced metrics have been on full display early and often this season.

This past offseason was headlined by the acquisition of goalie Jacob Markstrom (from Calgary Flames) and hiring of Sheldon Keefe (formerly with Toronto Maple Leafs) as coach, but many of the Devils’ returning players are flexing their EDGE stats muscles through the first two months of the season to help lift them into contention for the Metropolitan Division title -- and perhaps even the Presidents’ Trophy.

New Jersey missed the postseason last year despite ranking seventh in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (51.9), namely because of injuries to its top players Dougie Hamilton (limited to 20 games), Jack Hughes (played 62 games) and goaltending struggles (.886; tied for third-worst). This season, the Devils’ SAT percentage is almost exactly the same (51.6; tied for ninth), and the goalie tandem of Markstrom and Jake Allen (.899 team save percentage) is tied for eighth (.899), providing more consistency than last season’s committee.

But the Devils have a plethora of standouts in various advanced stats metrics, helping them to overpower their opponents on many nights and also bounce back quickly from losses. New Jersey has only lost consecutive games in regulation once all season (Oct. 22-24); only the Washington Capitals have more wins (20 in 28 games) and points (42) than the Devils (19 in 32 games; 41 points) in the Eastern Conference, and New Jersey ranks seventh in the NHL in points percentage (.641).

Per NHL EDGE stats, the Devils are leading the League in high-danger shots on goal (282) and only one high-danger goal off the League lead (51; New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers have scored 52 each). New Jersey’s power play (30.9 percent) has surpassed the hot-starting Winnipeg Jets as the best in the NHL (30.1; second), and the Devils’ offensive zone time percentage with the man advantage (61.1; sixth) is not far off the League lead (New York Rangers: 63.2).

The forward duos of center Jack Hughes and wing Jesper Bratt on one line and center Nico Hischier and wing Timo Meier on a separate unit have been the foundation of one of the most promising young cores in the NHL taking the next step.

Bratt (39 points in 32 games; tied for eighth) and Jack Hughes (38 in 32 games; tied for 11th) are near the top of the NHL, with Bratt continuing to prove he’s one of the most unheralded players League-wide; he ranks 24th in the entire League in points over the past four seasons (268 in 272 games since 2021-22).

The underlying metrics also support Bratt being one of the most well-rounded, elite players out there. Per NHL EDGE stats, Bratt ranks in the 90th percentile or better among forwards in the following categories:

-Speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (69; 92nd percentile)

-22-plus mph speed bursts (nine; 97th percentile)

-Midrange shots on goal (34; 96th percentile)

-Midrange goals (seven; 98th percentile)

-Total skating distance (97.82 miles; 96th percentile)

-Top shot speed (91.32 mph; 90th percentile)

-Offensive zone time percentage on power play (64.0; 91st percentile).

Other highlights of the Devils’ forward group include them having three of the NHL’s top 10 in high-danger shots on goal (Stefan Noesen ranks third with 45; Nico Hischier is fifth with 42; Timo Meier is 10th with 37) and Jack Hughes ranking second in the entire League in total skating distance (118.19; behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon’s 118.80) and also in the 97th percentile in max skating speed (23.33 mph). The Devils also have three forwards among the League’s best in high-danger goals (Hischier: nine, 97th percentile; Noesen, Jack Hughes: eight each; 94th percentile). And Jack Hughes is also just ahead of his linemate Bratt in midrange shots on goal (36; 98th percentile; just outside top 10 in entire NHL).

Defensively, the Devils are forcing many of their opponents’ shots on goal to come from long-range areas; Markstrom has faced the third-most long-range shots on goal (148) and made the third-most long-range saves (144). Then, having a healthy Hamilton and Luke Hughes, Jack’s younger brother, excel in key EDGE stats categories themselves have made the Devils difficult to contain.

Hamilton is among the best in 80-90 mph shots (48; 99th percentile) and ranks among the top 10 defensemen in midrange shots on goal (22; fifth), midrange goals (three; tied for ninth), long-range shots on goal (48; tied for fourth) and offensive zone time percentage (46.4; tied for ninth). Luke Hughes is among the best in top skating speed (23.58 mph; fourth in entire League) 22-plus mph speed bursts (six; leads defensemen) and high-danger shots on goal (five; 92nd percentile at position).

So while perennial juggernauts in the Metropolitan Division like the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers have shown some roster flaws early on, the Devils have stayed healthy and strong in many metrics and rebounded in the standings. Just two seasons ago, New Jersey won a playoff round (against the Rangers) and could be equipped to go even deeper if they get back to the postseason in 2025.

