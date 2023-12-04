24 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY DEC. 6

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT): Stars forward Jason Robertson and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk were among 11 players with at least 100 points last season, the most since 1995-96, and the fifth set of United States-born skaters in the same season. Robertson scored two goals in an 8-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday to give him 21 multigoal games before his 25th birthday, sixth in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history. Tyler Seguin and Tom McCarthy (22 each) are tied for fifth.

Tkachuk is four goals from 200 in the NHL, and Stars captain Jamie Benn needs three assists to reach 500. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov scored against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 30 to become one of six Finland-born players with at least 250 goals, joining Teemu Selanne (684), Jari Kurri (601), Tomas Sandstrom (394), Olli Jokinen (321) and Saku Koivu (255).

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX):

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho is on track to become the fifth-fastest Finland-born player with 500 points in the NHL. He has 490 in 540 games. Kurri is first, reaching 500 in 356 games, followed by Selanne (384), Mikko Rantanen (483), Sandstrom (501) and Barkov (560). Oilers captain Connor McDavid has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in a six-game point streak. He's one assist from tying Kurri (569) for third in team history.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET; ESPN): Joe Pavelski's 11 goals and 24 points lead the Stars. The forward can become the fifth NHL player to lead his team in goals at age 39 or older (Jaromir Jagr, age 41 with the Stars in 2012-13; Johnny Bucyk, age 40 with the Boston Bruins in 1975-76; Gordie Howe, age 40 with the Red Wings in 1967-68; Shane Doan, age 36 with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16). Pavelski has 460 goals, eight behind Pat LaFontaine for fifth among United States-born players.

Alex Ovechkin is one point from becoming the 16th player in NHL history, and second active skater (Sidney Crosby), with 1,500. His 1,499 for the Capitals is eighth most by a player with one team; Ray Bourque (Bruins) is seventh with 1,506. Ovechkin is also one goal from 900 in his NHL career, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

SATURDAY DEC. 9

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO): Ryan O'Reilly returns to Air Canada Centre for the first time since he signed a four-year, $18 million ($4.5 million average annual value) contract with the Predators on July 1. The forward played 13 regular-season games and 11 playoff games for the Maple Leafs last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild that also involved the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17. Predators forward Filip Forsberg's 11 goals in November tied Canucks forward Brock Boeser for most in the NHL. Captain Roman Josi (163) is one goal from passing Martin Erat for sole possession of fourth in Predators history and needs three to tie Shea Weber (166, third) for most by a Nashville defenseman. Auston Matthews' 64 multigoal games are tied with Rick Vaive for second in Maple Leafs history behind Darryl Sittler (71).

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY DEC. 4

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ROOT-NW)

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN1, TVAS)

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG)

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE)

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY DEC. 6

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSUN, SN, TVAS)

THURSDAY DEC. 7

Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW)

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE)

FRIDAY DEC. 8

Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSN, BSWIX)

SATURDAY DEC. 9

Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN)

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames (4 p.m. ET; SN, MSGSN)

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN360, TVAS, CBC)

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, BSSO)

SUNDAY DEC. 10

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH, NHLN, SN)

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)

Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSO)

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN)