23 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the sixth week of the season.

In total, 23 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS this week. The NHL Network in the United States will air the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, with the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs playing at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

RELATED: How to watch and stream NHL games

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW): Flyers forward Travis Konecny (13 points; nine goals, four assists in 15 games) is on pace for 71 points, which would break his NHL career high of 61 set in 2019-20 (66 games) and matched last season (60 games). Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns is expected to play his 776th consecutive game to tie Craig Ramsay for the eighth-longest streak in NHL history.

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TNT, MAX): Bo Horvat returns to Vancouver for the first time since the former Canucks captain was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30. He played nine seasons for the Canucks and is eighth in team history in goals (201) and 10th in points (420). Canucks captain Quinn Hughes leads NHL defensemen with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists), 11 power-play points and a plus-15 rating. He has 232 assists in 297 NHL games. Two defensemen in NHL history have had as many at the time of their 300th, Bobby Orr (239) and Brian Leetch (238).

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Red Wings and Senators begin the NHL's latest visit overseas with an Atlantic Division matchup at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Detroit forward Lucas Raymond (Gothenburg) is one of 11 Sweden-born players in NHL history to be selected in the first four picks of an NHL Draft (No. 4 in 2020) and the country's highest draft pick in Red Wings history. The Senators are 3-0-1 internationally, splitting two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2008 NHL Premiere in Stockholm before a two-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche at the 2017 Global Series, also at Ericsson Globe. Anton Forsberg (Harnosand) can become the first Sweden-born goalie to win an NHL regular-season game in his home country. Henrik Lundqvist (Are), who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, was 0-0-2. Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (Lugnvik) is 0-1-0.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS): Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Blackhawks center Connor Bedard face off one week after Chicago defeated Tampa Bay 5-3. Bedard scored two goals and had two assists in their first matchup of the season, and can become the first 18-year-old in NHL history with three straight multigoal games and the second teenager to do so (Patrik Laine for Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18). Stamkos has points in 10 of his past 12 games against the Blackhawks (six goals, nine assists) and his 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games against Chicago are the most in team history.

Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Wild, Sens face off in Sweden

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, TVAS-D, TSN4) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Maple Leafs play their first two regular-season games outside North America with Auston Matthews leading the NHL with 13 goals and William Nylander on a team-record 15-game point streak (10 goals, 12 assists). Three of the 15 different players in NHL history with a season-opening run of at least 15 games are Swedish: Nylander, Henrik Zetterberg (17 in 2007-08) and Mats Sundin (30 in 1992-93). The forward was born in Calgary while his father, Michael Nylander, was playing for the Calgary Flames. The family moved to Sweden when William was 14.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators (11 a.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSN, BSWIX) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Wild play overseas for the first time since they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Premiere at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, losing 4-3 and 2-1 in a shootout. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is five wins from tying Patrick Roy for second in NHL history. He's been in a tandem with Skelleftea native Filip Gustavsson, who's started eight games to Fleury’s seven. Defenseman Jonas Brodin (Karlstad) is in his 12th season. Only Mikko Koivu (15) and captain Jared Spurgeon (14) have had as long a tenure with the Wild.

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN): The Oilers fired coach Jay Woodcroft on Sunday and replaced him with Kris Knoblauch, who will lead an NHL team for the first time against the Islanders in Edmonton on Monday. Connor McDavid, who played under Knoblauch with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, has 860 points (305 goals, 555 assists) in 580 games since he was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He can become the fifth player in NHL history to reach 900 before his 600th game (Wayne Gretzky, 385; Mario Lemieux, 463; Mike Bossy, 582; Peter Stastny, 599).

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC): The Bruins play the Canadiens for the second time this season on "Hockey Night in Canada" and have faced them more times in the regular season (758 games; 291-353-11 with 103 ties) and Stanley Cup Playoffs (71-106 in 177 games) than any team in NHL history since joining the League for the 1926-27 season. Boston (11-1-2) is 6-0-1 at TD Garden, and lost to Montreal 3-2 in overtime at Bell Centre on Saturday. The Bruins are led by forward David Pastrnak, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past four games and a team-high 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) this season. The Canadiens won their first game against the Bruins since Nov. 5, 2019, ending an 0-9-1 slide. Cole Caufield has points in four consecutive games (one goal, three assists) and leads Montreal with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 14 games. He's two points from 100 in the NHL.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY, NOV. 13

New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS)

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW)

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSMW, TVAS)

Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B, NHLN)

Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL, TVAS)

Florida forward Sam Reinhart (11 goals) has four straight multipoint games, including two goals and two assists against Chicago on Sunday. Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas will play his first game against the Panthers since signing a three-year contract with Anaheim on July 1. He played three seasons with Florida, helping it reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

SATURDAY NOV. 18

New York Islanders at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, MSGSN2)

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS)

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, ROOT-NW)

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild (8 a.m. ET; RBSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden

Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

