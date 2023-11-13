23 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW): Flyers forward Travis Konecny (13 points; nine goals, four assists in 15 games) is on pace for 71 points, which would break his NHL career high of 61 set in 2019-20 (66 games) and matched last season (60 games). Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns is expected to play his 776th consecutive game to tie Craig Ramsay for the eighth-longest streak in NHL history.

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TNT, MAX): Bo Horvat returns to Vancouver for the first time since the former Canucks captain was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30. He played nine seasons for the Canucks and is eighth in team history in goals (201) and 10th in points (420). Canucks captain Quinn Hughes leads NHL defensemen with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists), 11 power-play points and a plus-15 rating. He has 232 assists in 297 NHL games. Two defensemen in NHL history have had as many at the time of their 300th, Bobby Orr (239) and Brian Leetch (238).

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Red Wings and Senators begin the NHL's latest visit overseas with an Atlantic Division matchup at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Detroit forward Lucas Raymond (Gothenburg) is one of 11 Sweden-born players in NHL history to be selected in the first four picks of an NHL Draft (No. 4 in 2020) and the country's highest draft pick in Red Wings history. The Senators are 3-0-1 internationally, splitting two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2008 NHL Premiere in Stockholm before a two-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche at the 2017 Global Series, also at Ericsson Globe. Anton Forsberg (Harnosand) can become the first Sweden-born goalie to win an NHL regular-season game in his home country. Henrik Lundqvist (Are), who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, was 0-0-2. Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (Lugnvik) is 0-1-0.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS): Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Blackhawks center Connor Bedard face off one week after Chicago defeated Tampa Bay 5-3. Bedard scored two goals and had two assists in their first matchup of the season, and can become the first 18-year-old in NHL history with three straight multigoal games and the second teenager to do so (Patrik Laine for Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18). Stamkos has points in 10 of his past 12 games against the Blackhawks (six goals, nine assists) and his 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games against Chicago are the most in team history.