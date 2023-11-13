23 games to be nationally televised this week

FRIDAY, NOV. 17
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, TVAS-D, TSN4) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Maple Leafs play their first two regular-season games outside North America with Auston Matthews leading the NHL with 13 goals and William Nylander on a team-record 15-game point streak (10 goals, 12 assists). Three of the 15 different players in NHL history with a season-opening run of at least 15 games are Swedish: Nylander, Henrik Zetterberg (17 in 2007-08) and Mats Sundin (30 in 1992-93). The forward was born in Calgary while his father, Michael Nylander, was playing for the Calgary Flames. The family moved to Sweden when William was 14.
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators (11 a.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSN, BSWIX) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden: The Wild play overseas for the first time since they were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Premiere at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, losing 4-3 and 2-1 in a shootout. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is five wins from tying Patrick Roy for second in NHL history. He's been in a tandem with Skelleftea native Filip Gustavsson, who's started eight games to Fleury’s seven. Defenseman Jonas Brodin (Karlstad) is in his 12th season. Only Mikko Koivu (15) and captain Jared Spurgeon (14) have had as long a tenure with the Wild.
Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN): The Oilers fired coach Jay Woodcroft on Sunday and replaced him with Kris Knoblauch, who will lead an NHL team for the first time against the Islanders in Edmonton on Monday. Connor McDavid, who played under Knoblauch with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, has 860 points (305 goals, 555 assists) in 580 games since he was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He can become the fifth player in NHL history to reach 900 before his 600th game (Wayne Gretzky, 385; Mario Lemieux, 463; Mike Bossy, 582; Peter Stastny, 599).
Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC): The Bruins play the Canadiens for the second time this season on "Hockey Night in Canada" and have faced them more times in the regular season (758 games; 291-353-11 with 103 ties) and Stanley Cup Playoffs (71-106 in 177 games) than any team in NHL history since joining the League for the 1926-27 season. Boston (11-1-2) is 6-0-1 at TD Garden, and lost to Montreal 3-2 in overtime at Bell Centre on Saturday. The Bruins are led by forward David Pastrnak, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past four games and a team-high 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) this season. The Canadiens won their first game against the Bruins since Nov. 5, 2019, ending an 0-9-1 slide. Cole Caufield has points in four consecutive games (one goal, three assists) and leads Montreal with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 14 games. He's two points from 100 in the NHL.
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
MONDAY, NOV. 13
New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS)
TUESDAY, NOV. 14
Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW)
Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSMW, TVAS)
Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)
THURSDAY, NOV. 16
Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B, NHLN)
Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL, TVAS)
Florida forward Sam Reinhart (11 goals) has four straight multipoint games, including two goals and two assists against Chicago on Sunday. Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas will play his first game against the Panthers since signing a three-year contract with Anaheim on July 1. He played three seasons with Florida, helping it reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
SATURDAY NOV. 18
New York Islanders at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, MSGSN2)
Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS)
Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, ROOT-NW)
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild (8 a.m. ET; RBSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO) - 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden
Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS)