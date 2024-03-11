20 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS): The Blues (32-29-3) are one of three teams tied at 67 points trailing the Vegas Golden Knights (75 points) for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They play 10 of their remaining 19 games against conference opponents either in playoff position or just outside the bubble. St. Louis forward Robert Thomas begins the week two points from 300 in the NHL.

The Kings (32-20-11) are third in the Pacific Division and 9-5-1 under interim coach Jim Hiller. Defenseman Drew Doughty has scored 14 goals in 63 games, his most since 2015-16 (14) and two from his NHL career high set in 2009-10.

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, TNT, MAX): Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Oilers captain Connor McDavid will go head-to-head for the 13th time in the. NHL, with Washington 7-3-2 and Edmonton 5-6-1. McDavid has points in 25 straight home games (14 goals, 45 assists). Ovechkin is two goals from his 19th consecutive season with at least 20, which only two players in the League have accomplished: Gordie Howe and Brendan Shanahan. His 840 goals are 54 from tying Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history.