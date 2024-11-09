NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 9

* Kirill Kaprizov (2-1—3) registered his 100th career multi-point outing and extended his road multi-point streak to eight games as he reclaimed top spot in the League’s scoring race.

* In what was Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin’s 70th all-time meeting, Crosby’s longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin (1-1—2) scored the game winner to help Pittsburgh prevail over its Metropolitan Division rival.

* A 12-game slate will feature five Canadian teams face off in the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, as well as the Jets looking to make history when they welcome the Stars on NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal.

KAPRIZOV’S 100TH CAREER MULTI-POINT PERFORMANCE POWERS WILD TO VICTORY

Kirill Kaprizov posted 2-1—3 for his 100th career multi-point game and boosted his season totals to 9-18—27 to leapfrog Nathan MacKinnon (6-19—25 in 14 GP) for the League-lead in points as the Wild extended their road winning streak against the Ducks to eight games dating to Jan. 20, 2021 – tied for their longest such run against a single opponent (also 8 GP vs. EDM from Feb. 21, 2013 – Jan. 31, 2017).

* Kaprizov tied Roman Josi (8 GP in 2021-22) and Steven Stamkos (8 GP in 2017-18) for the longest road multi-point streak among active skaters. The last player with a longer run was Wayne Gretzky (9 GP in 1990-91).

* He also joined Mikko Koivu (153) and Marian Gaborik (114) as the third player in franchise history with 100 multi-point performances and became the fastest among the three to reach the mark.

CROSBY’S PENGUINS OUTLAST OVECHKIN’S CAPITALS IN 70TH MEETING BETWEEN STARS

Sidney Crosby (0-1—1) factored on Erik Karlsson’s opening goal as Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Capitals rallied to level the game heading into the final frame where Evgeni Malkin scored the decisive marker with 9:32 left in regulation. Crosby’s Penguins defeated Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals for the 41st time and also halted his goal streak at five games.

* Crosby factored on his 280th career game-opening goal and passed Ron Francis (279) for the fifth most in NHL history. The only players to factor on more game openers are Wayne Gretzky (328), Jaromir Jagr (326), Gordie Howe (320) and Mark Messier (285). The helper also moved him within two of tying Joe Sakic (1,016) for 13th on the NHL's all-time assists list.

* Karlsson (1-1—2) factored on both of Pittsburgh’s first-frame goals for his 85th career multi-point period, which is already the most among active defensemen. The only blueliner born outside of North America with as many is Nicklas Lidstrom (104).

* Malkin scored his 32nd career go-ahead goal in the third period – the most in Penguins history. Of those 32, 15 were scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation. The only active players with as many such go-ahead tallies are Steven Stamkos (18), Ovechkin (16) and Crosby (15).

MAPLE LEAFS EARN WIN ON HOCKEY HALL OF FAME NIGHT

John Tavares scored twice to help the Maple Leafs claim victory in their annual ‘Hockey Hall of Fame’ game – a night in which the 2024 class of Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, Krissy Wendell, Colin Campbell and David Poile were all on hand for a pre-game ceremony and puck drop.

* Read the #NHLStats Pack: Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2024 as Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend continues ahead of the official ceremony Monday, Nov. 11.

24 TEAMS SET TO SKATE IN BUSY SATURDAY SLATE

After Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Dahlin – two of four Swedish captains in the NHL – go head-to-head on NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal, the League-leading Jets (13-1-0) will aim to become the first team in League history to win 14 of its first 15 games of a season after already becoming one of 15 clubs all-time to claim at least 13 victories within its first 15 contests.

* Winnipeg will close out its four-game homestand against the Stars, the top team in the Western Conference last season and a club they battled down to the final six days of 2023-24 for both the conference and Central Division titles. This is part of a stretch that will see Winnipeg play six straight games against teams that have combined for four Stanley Cup wins, three Presidents’ Trophies, four conference titles and seven division titles. All games are available out of market on ESPN+ and Sportsnet+.

* Connor Hellebuyck (10-1-0, 1.91 GAA, .932 SV%, 3 SO) has played a big role in Winnipeg’s success to start the season and can add to his League shutout lead with a third consecutive. Hellebuyck can also tie the Jets/Thrasher’s record for most consecutive shutouts, set by Ondrej Pavelec in 2014-15.

STAR-STUDDED CANADIAN MATCHUPS HEADLINE HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA

All seven Canadian teams are in action Saturday, five of which will be featured in the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast as the Senators and Bruins open their season series, the Maple Leafs look to extend a lengthy streak against the Canadiens, while the Oilers and Canucks conduct a rematch of the 2024 Second Round.

* Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark returns to Boston for the first time since spending three seasons in a Bruins uniform. Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy in 2022-23 after helping Boston set NHL single-season records for wins and points, has a 48-12-7 record in his career at TD Garden – the fourth-most victories at the arena among all goaltenders in NHL history behind Tuukka Rask (170-79-35), Tim Thomas (101-63-26) and Byron Dafoe (73-54-27). Close behind him is former teammate and likely opponent Saturday, Jeremy Swayman (42-20-4).

* For the third straight game, the Maple Leafs will face an Original Six rival after a 4-0 win versus the Bruins on Nov. 5 and a 3-1 win against the Red Wings last night. Toronto, which lost the first game of its season series in Montreal, will look to bounce back against the club at Scotiabank Arena where it has won each of its past eight games against the Canadiens dating to April 7, 2021 – its longest active winning streak versus one franchise.

* The Oilers and Canucks are set for their first matchup of 2024-25 after facing each other in the 2024 Second Round. The series saw Edmonton eliminate Vancouver in Game 7 en route to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, with Connor McDavid posting nine points as part of his Conn Smythe postseason. McDavid has 23 goals and 41 assists in 40 career regular-season games against the Canucks, his most points versus a single franchise.