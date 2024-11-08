Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during NHL Game No. 218 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 10:36 of the first period. Jeannot was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Jeannot will forfeit $41,640.63. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.