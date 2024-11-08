Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

Los Angeles forward received match penalty for hit on Vancouver's Boeser in Thursday's game

Jeannot suspended three games for an illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during NHL Game No. 218 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 10:36 of the first period. Jeannot was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Jeannot will forfeit $41,640.63. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Kraken re-acquire Sprong in trade with Canucks

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 gets induction weekend festivities underway

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews placed on IR by Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

NHL EDGE stats: Kaprizov building early Hart Trophy case

Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin closing in on history for Penguins, Capitals

Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

Wendell-Pohl's 'electric' skill paved way to Hall of Fame, Granato says

Wendell-Pohl showed goal-scoring flair on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games