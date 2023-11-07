NHL Morning Skate for November 7

* In a game which saw both Mitchell Marner (1-3—4) and Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) post four points, it was the Maple Leafs who came out on top in overtime to become the fourth team this season with a three-goal comeback win.

* Quinn Hughes joined an elite all-time list among defensemen with his 20th point of the season as the Canucks extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1).

* A 10-game Tuesday is headlined by a TNT doubleheader that opens with the Red Wings visiting the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and closes with the Devils facing off against the Avalanche.

MATTHEWS, MARNER HELP MAPLE LEAFS MUSTER THREE-GOAL COMEBACK

After Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) factored on all four Tampa Bay goals in the first period, Auston Matthews (2-1—3) and Mitchell Marner (1-3—4) spearheaded a Toronto comeback which featured four straight tallies – including two in a span of eight seconds. The Lightning, however, forced overtime where Calle Jarnkrok netted the decisive tally to help the Maple Leafs become the fourth team this season with a three-goal come-from-behind victory (also MIN, LAK & CAR).

* Matthews, who scored a hat trick Nov. 4, potted two more goals tonight – both in the middle frame – to extend his goal streak to three games. The Maple Leafs forward has 28 career multi-goal periods, which trails only Alex Ovechkin (29) for the most since his debut in 2016-17.

* Marner, who also had 1-3—4 on Nov. 4, recorded his 15th career four-point game and tied Frank Mahovlich for the second most in Maple Leafs history, behind only Darryl Sittler (26). Since he entered the League in 2016-17, only Connor McDavid (31), Kucherov (23), Leon Draisaitl (22), Mikko Rantanen (19), Nathan MacKinnon (16) and Artemi Panarin (16) have more.

HUGHES HITS 20-POINT MARK, HELPS CANUCKS EXTEND POINT STREAK TO EIGHT

Quinn Hughes (1-3—4) factored on four of six Vancouver goals to hit the 20-point mark (5-15—20 in 12 GP) and help the Canucks extend their point streak to eight games (7-0-1) – the club's longest run since 2021-22 (9 GP & 8 GP). In the process, the Canucks blueliner matched his brother Jack Hughes (5-15—20 in 10 GP) as well as Nikita Kucherov (9-11—20 in 12 GP) for second place on the NHL's points leaderboard, behind only Elias Pettersson (6-15—21 in 12 GP).

* Hughes, who put up five points against the Sharks on Nov. 2, recorded his second game with four-plus points this season. He joined Jeff Brown (2 GP in 1994-95), Rick Lanz (2 GP in 1985-86), Doug Halward (2 GP in 1982-83) and Claire Alexander (2 GP in 1977-78) as just the fifth defenseman in Canucks history with multiple four-point outings in a campaign – and the first to post three such performances in a career.

* Only four defensemen have posted more four-point outings than Hughes since he entered the NHL in 2018-19: Erik Karlsson (6), Roman Josi (5), Morgan Rielly (4) and Victor Hedman (4).

MORE #NHLSTATS FROM AROUND THE RINKS FEATURED IN LIVE UPDATES

The Monday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured a number of noteworthy performances from across the four-game slate, including Anton Lundell recording a milestone assist to help the Panthers earn an overtime win and Jeremy Swayman picking up another victory to maintain his perfect start to the season.

* After the Panthers went up 3-0 in the opening 6:09, the Blue Jackets battled back with four straight goals to take the lead until Nick Cousins tied it back up with just 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Lundell factored on Carter Verhaeghe's overtime winner and became the third-fastest player in Panthers history to record 50 career assists (149 GP).

* Swayman made 35 saves to extend his win streak to six games and lift the Bruins to victory at American Airlines Center. Boston (32-5-3, 67 points) has earned 32 wins against interconference opponents since the start of the 2022-23 season – the most among all teams over that span.

QUICK CLICKS

* Avalanche wear special T-shirts to honor Josh Manson during Moms' trip

* Lightning hoping Andrei Vasilevskiy can return before December

* Frederik Andersen out indefinitely for Hurricanes with blood clotting issue

* Lanny McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A

* Women in Hockey: Andee Cochren

TNT DOUBLEHEADER HEADLINES TUESDAY'S SLATE

A busy Tuesday on the NHL schedule includes a TNT doubleheader that opens with an Original Six showdown between the Red Wings and Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET) and closes with rookie defenseman Luke Hughes and the Devils travelling to Denver to face Cale Makar and the Avalanche (10 p.m. ET). Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios, who won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Red Wings, will join the TNT studio show for the broadcast.

* Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (6-12—18 in 11 GP) has recorded a point in every game this season, including a team-high six multi-point outings. With two more points tonight, he would become just the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 games or fewer and the first since Jaromir Jagr in 2006-07 (12 GP).

* The high-scoring Red Wings, with heavy contributions from captain Dylan Larkin (5-12—17 in 12 GP) and newcomer Alex DeBrincat (9-5—14 in 12 GP), rank fourth in goals for (tied; 45 in 12 GP) while averaging 3.75 goals per game. The last time Detroit finished a campaign with as high a goals per game rate was their Presidents' Trophy-winning season of 1995-96, when they featured Hall of Famers such as Steve Yzerman, Sergei Fedorov, Paul Coffey and Nicklas Lidstrom.

* The back-end of the doubleheader will include an intriguing matchup between two key defensemen in Colorado's 25-year-old Cale Makar and New Jersey's 20-year-old rookie, Luke Hughes. Makar (68-189—257 in 248 GP) is closing in on the 250-game mark and already has more points than any defenseman in NHL history through the benchmark, while Hughes is in his first full NHL season and ranks second among rookie defensemen with 1-6—7 in 11 contests.

STREAKS ON THE LINE DURING 10-GAME SLATE

Several players from across the League will look to extend their respective streaks Tuesday during a 10-game slate, including Buffalo's Tage Thompson, Arizona's Matias Maccelli and Anaheim's Mason McTavish.

* Thompson enters Tuesday with a goal in each of his past four road games dating to Oct. 24 (5-3—8) – tied for the longest such run of his career (4 GP in 2022-23). Should he find the back of the net at PNC Arena, it would mark the longest road goal streak by a Sabres skater since Jason Pominville in 2006-07 (7 GP).

* Maccelli, who leads his team in assists this season (1-8—9 in 11 GP), has collected a point in each of his past eight contests dating to Oct. 19. He can become just the third player age 23 or younger to record a nine-game point streak with the Coyotes since the club relocated to Arizona in 1996-97 – he would join Barrett Hayton (9 GP in 2022-23) and Clayton Keller (10 GP in 2017-18).

* McTavish, who has a team-leading 13 points in 11 games this season (6-7—13), has factored on each of Anaheim's last three game-winning goals (2 G, 1 A). Should he factor on another tonight, McTavish would become the first player to extend his run to four games since Carolina's Martin Necas (5 GP from Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2023).