Andersen undergoing evaluation for medical issue with Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen is undergoing evaluations for an undisclosed medical issue, the Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday.

The 34-year-old goalie is 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts. He last played on Thursday, making 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Antti Raanta started and made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime win for Carolina against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Raanta is 3-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA, .870 save percentage and one shutout in five games (four starts) this season.

The Hurricanes are making no further comment on Andersen until an update is available.

Jaroslav Halak is joining the Hurricanes on a free-agent tryout. The 38-year-old goalie is 295-189-69 with a 2.50 GAA, .915 save percentage and 53 shutouts in 581 games (555 starts) with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers.

The Hurricanes (7-5-0) have won four of their past five games and host the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B).