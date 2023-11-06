Women in Hockey: Andee Cochren

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes Frederik Andersen playing status

Andersen undergoing evaluation for medical issue with Hurricanes
Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick has big 1st month; to go head-to-head with Stamkos
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Devils utilizing ‘next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes’ absence

Devils utilizing ‘next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes’ absence
Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12
Pierre Lacroix to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as Builder

Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame
Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says
Laila Edwards to make history for US women's national team

Color of Hockey: Edwards 1st Black player for U.S. women's national team
Blackhawks Bedard Coyotes Cooley among best rookies in Central 

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Cooley among best in Central Division
NHL national television schedule for week of November 6-12

22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks
Flames Andrew Mangiapane suspended one game

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game
Adam Johnson Nottingham Forest Football Club tribute

Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury

Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury
Zdeno Chara New York City Marathon time

Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders

Women in Hockey: Andee Cochren

Executive director of Blue Jackets Foundation creates, implements community investment strategy

WIHCBJGRAPHIC
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Columbus Blue Jackets executive director, Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and senior director, community development Andee Cochren:

Name: Andee Cochren

Job title: Executive Director, Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and Sr. Director, Community Development

Education: Bachelor of Science, Recreation & Leisure Services - University of Las Vegas, Nevada

Years of hockey experience: (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 32 years

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

My role is responsible for creating and implementing a community investment strategy for the brand, incorporating both philanthropic endeavors and team-driven initiatives. Essentially, my role acts as a liaison between the team and the community, working to create meaningful and beneficial connections between the two, thus strengthening the Blue Jackets’ brand and broadening our fan base.

What career advice can you give others?

Be open to new opportunities either in your current position or outside it. Be open to new experiences and challenges that can broaden your skills and help you grow professionally.

What do you love most about your job?

Every day brings a new opportunity, and it's amazing to inspire others through hockey. The most fulfilling aspect of my job is pursuing my passion and giving back. I was fortunate enough to have a shot at hockey as a child growing up in a non-traditional hockey market, and that chance gave me everything I have today. What I cherish most about my job is the fact that I can offer that same inspiration to the community I now call home, whether it's introducing them to our sport, supplying a kid with a hockey stick, or using our brand to make a difference in the city. It's about how sports can unify a community.

How would your closest friends describe you?

Those closest to me would characterize me as someone who is kind, determined, fiercely loyal, a proactive individual who always strives for success, highly resourceful, and quick to laugh at myself.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the journey I took to pursue my passion, which led me to where I am today. By that I mean I left my hometown of Las Vegas to attend college in Denver and play hockey, a city where I knew no one. After graduation, I was fortunate enough to secure my dream job working in the NHL and relocated to Florida, yet again without any personal connections. And, I made similar moves after that to Nashville, and most recently, to Columbus where I had no prior connections. It was only a few years ago that I acknowledged the strength it took to pursue my passion and recognized that others may not find it easy to do the same.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Italy

What’s your favorite book?

“Way of the Peaceful Warrior” by Dan Millman

One thing you can’t live without:

My support system

Do you collect anything?

Wine

What is your hobby outside of work?

Working on my golf game, training my puppy and playing hockey in a women’s rec league.