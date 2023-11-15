NHL Morning Skate for November 15

* Sidney Crosby tallied three times against Columbus and became one of the oldest players in franchise history to score a hat trick, with the list topped by former teammate Mark Recchi who is currently an assistant coach for the Blue Jackets. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $500,000. Click here for more information.

* Radko Gudas and the Ducks staged another rally and became the first team in NHL history with six third-period comeback wins through 15 games in a season.

* Defensemen Brent Burns and Filip Hronek can climb an all-time list during an NHL on TNT doubleheader Wednesday, which is also set to feature former Canucks captain Bo Horvat contesting a game at Rogers Arena for the first time since being traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30.

CROSBY KEEPS CLIMBING ALL-TIME LISTS WITH HAT TRICK, FOUR POINTS VS. COLUMBUS

Sidney Crosby (3-1—4) collected his 13th career hat trick to continue his climb of the NHL's all-time list for goals with one franchise and help Pittsburgh defeat Columbus at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins captain moved into a tie with longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin for the second most hat tricks in franchise history behind Mario Lemieux (40).

* Crosby (10-9—19 in 14 GP) hit 10 goals on the season and became the ninth player age 36 or older to reach the mark in a campaign in 14 games or fewer. He joined Alex Ovechkin (10 GP in 2021-22), Mike Gartner (10 GP in 1996-97), Maurice Richard (10 GP in 1957-58), Brendan Shanahan (11 GP in 2006-07), Dino Ciccarelli (12 GP in 1996-97), Gordie Howe (12 GP in 1967-68), Pavel Datsyuk (14 GP in 2014-15) and Norm Ullman (14 GP in 1972-73).

* Crosby, who tied Johnny Bucyk (88) for the eighth most game-winning goals with one franchise in League history, also collected the 38th four-point game of his NHL career. He tied Teemu Selanne and Gordie Howe for 22nd most in League history.

GUDAS HELPS DUCKS COMPLETE ANOTHER COMEBACK, ACHIEVE NHL FIRST

Radko Gudas (1-1—2) pulled Anaheim even at 4:11 of the final frame and assisted on the winner by Adam Henrique with 3:51 remaining in regulation as the Ducks became the first team in NHL history with six third-period comeback wins through 15 games in a season.

ZARY CONTINUING POINT-PER-GAME PACE FEATURED IN LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday's edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the nine-game slate. Some highlights include:

* Connor Zary (3-3—6 in 6 GP) became the eighth player in Flames franchise history to average a point per game through his first six career NHL contests. He ranks second in rookie scoring since making his League debut on Nov. 1 behind Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (5-2—7 in 4 GP).

* Sam Reinhart (1-1—2) recorded multiple points for a fifth consecutive game as the Panthers extended their winning streak to five contests, tied for the longest active run in the NHL (w/ PIT). Reinhart became the seventh different player in franchise history with multiple points in five or more consecutive games.

* Josh Morrissey factored on four of Winnipeg's six goals and became the first defenseman in Jets/Thrashers franchise history with a four-assist game. Two of the goals were scored by Kyle Connor (13-7—20 in 15 GP), who moved into a tie with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (13-6—19 in 15 GP) for the League lead.

* David Pastrnak (1-2—3) recorded his 53rd career three-point game and tied Cam Neely for the 11th most in Bruins history. Pastrnak (141-159—300 in 307 GP) also tied Neely (141-111—252 in 255 GP) for the seventh most road goals in franchise history, while becoming the 10th Boston player to reach 300 career points as a visitor.

* Matt Duchene (1-1—2) became the sixth player Stars/North Stars franchise history to score three winning goals in a four-game span as Dallas extended its home point streak against Arizona to 18 contests (17-0-1 dating to March 20, 2012).

* Jordan Binnington (30 saves) and Charlie Lindgren (35 saves) recorded shutouts with the Blues and Capitals, respectively. Binnington blanked an opponent for the 13th time in his NHL career and tied Roman Turek for fifth place on the franchise's all-time shutouts list.

A WEDNESDAY NIGHT DOUBLEHEADER ON TNT HIGHLIGHTS FOUR-GAME SLATE

An NHL on TNT doubleheader begins with the Flyers visiting the Hurricanes at PNC Arena before the Canucks welcome the Islanders for their lone visit to Vancouver this season. Both games will have key milestones defensemen can hit between Carolina's Brent Burns and Vancouver's Filip Hronek.

* Burns (776 GP) is expected to surpass Craig Ramsay (776 GP) for the eighth-longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history. Only one defenseman sits ahead of Burns on that list – Keith Yandle at 989 contests. Yandle, who held the position as “Ironman” with the longest consecutive games played in NHL history for 272 days, will be on the NHL on TNT panel Wednesday when Burns climbs the list, beside Wayne Gretzky who manned the bench for the opening nine games of Yandle's historic streak.

* Hronek (0-13—13 in 10 GP dating to Oct. 24) enters Wednesday with a double-digit point streak, after his previous-best run entering this season was just six games (from Nov. 12-25, 2022). Hronek will have the opportunity to tie the Canucks franchise record for longest point streak by a defenseman should he find the score sheet, a mark currently held by Jiri Bubla (11 GP in 1983-84) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP in 1976-77).