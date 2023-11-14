Maple Leafs of past, present attend premiere of Salming docuseries

For Shanahan, it brought back memories of the great Salming from another time, another era.

“I remember as a kid going to the Humber Theatre in the Toronto area to watch a movie,” he recalled. “I think I was going to the restroom. I wasn’t going to buy anything. I didn’t have any money.”

Suddenly, young Brendan looked behind him. There was Salming, the Maple Leafs’ star defenseman at the time.

“Just to hear the sound of his voice shocked me,” Shanahan said. “It was so deep and raspy. I just stood in line and watched him order. Then he left, and they asked me if I wanted anything. I said I had no money. I was about 9, and I think they understood that I was just there to look at Salming and watch him order.”

Salming became the first European NHL player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996. In the process, he was the first in a line of Swedish star players to wear Toronto blue and white.

Sundin, who is Toronto’s leader in goals (420) and points (987), was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Nylander enters the Global Series with points in 15 consecutive games, a franchise record to start a season.

“Borje was a pioneer for Swedish hockey players,” said Sundin, one of the more popular figures to walk down the red carpet. “To become the star he did in the National Hockey League earned him the respect of the fans in Toronto. All the general managers saw he really opened the doors for the rest of us to follow then realized, ‘We can actually draft and sign Swedish players. They’re good enough players.’”

Sundin then praised Nylander, the 27-year-old forward who has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 15 games this season.

“We all know William is a great hockey player, and it’s great to see him get off to such a strong start this season,” Sundin said. “And knowing that Toronto is such a great team, hopefully he’ll continue like that and hopefully Toronto will have a great chance this spring.”