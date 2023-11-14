Latest News

Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators

Back at practice after day spent sightseeing in Stockholm

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

STOCKHOLM -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice Tuesday, a day of exploring this historic city behind them and a date with the Ottawa Senators staring them in the face. 

"Today was good. It was nice to be back on the ice," defenseman Moritz Seider said. "We didn't do anything yesterday other than walk around. It feels good to get going and looking forward to another one tomorrow."

Wednesday will be their final practice before they face their division rival Thursday in the first game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET). The game will played at Avicii Arena, the scene of the practice Tuesday. The Red Wings practiced at Hovet, an adjoining rink, Sunday after flying overnight from Detroit. 

"I think today was feeling like getting your legs back from the time change and whatever it was yesterday," forward Alex DeBrincat said. "Tomorrow, I'm sure we'll focus more a little bit on that and today was more about ourselves and getting back to our mentality and how we want to practice and play." 

With Red Wings legends Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom watching practice, along with about 150 Red Wings fans who made the trip to Sweden, the Red Wings skated for over an hour, looking to ramp up the intensity. 

"That was the message beforehand," coach Derek Lalonde said. "A little mentality more than anything and design a practice we want to get that accomplished. For the most part of I think we did." 

Helping the Red Wings prepare is the fact that they are facing the Senators for the second time this season. Their first matchup Oct. 21 was a 5-2 victory that marked DeBrincat's return to Ottawa. He played for the Senators last season, then was traded to the Red Wings for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in 2024, July 9, 2023.

"I don't think we're going to need to search that hard to find that emotion (from the first game)," DeBrincat said. "Obviously, it's very cool to play over here. The first time was a big game for us -- they are always a tough team to play against, they play hard, so we have to match that intensity and really come out strong."

Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Wild, Sens face off in Sweden

The Red Wings (8-5-2) are tied for third in the Atlantic Division with the Toronto Maple Leafs, six points ahead of the last-place Senators (6-7-0). The Red Wings have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2015-16 season. The Senators have not made it since 2016-17. 

"I just I think there's a lot levels, because we're both trying to build," Lalonde said. "We're both trying to battle to be more competitive in the division and the conference. And it's been great. Highly competitive. They're a team that is going to be dealt with for a long time and we want to be in that mix, too. So, I think it adds a little bit to that matchup." 

The day off Monday included checking out Stockholm, a team dinner at night and also adjusting to the time change. Sweden is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. But now, it's go time. 

"We're here for a reason obviously it's to win those games," forward David Perron said. "We got to do some team bonding and have some fun and it's getting to the point we have to battle even more and get ready for Thursday."

