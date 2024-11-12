NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 12

* The Stars and Canadiens each skated to victories with seven-goal surges, with Mason Marchment leading Dallas with his second career five-point game and captain Nick Suzuki guiding Montreal with his 300th career point.

* Martin Necas continued his string of success and extended his assist streak to 10 games. His Hurricanes, with nine wins in their past 10 contests, handed the Golden Knights their first loss at T-Mobile Arena this season.

* A seven-game Tuesday features a number of storylines, including the Jets looking to become the fastest team in NHL history to 30 points in a season, the Panthers pursuing their eighth straight victory and Connor McDavid chasing 1,000 points – for more on the latter, click here.

MARCHMENT SHINES AS STARS SCORE EARLY AND OFTEN. . .

Mason Marchment (1-4—5) found the score sheet four times in the opening frame and matched the franchise record for points in a period during the same 20-minute stretch that featured the Stars (9-5-0, 18 points) tally six goals in a period for the seventh time in franchise history. Dallas’ eight outings with seven or more goals since 2023-24 are the most among all teams and one more than the next closest (TOR: 7).

* Marchment notched his second career five-point game (also 2-4—6 on Jan. 31, 2022). Of note, Jeremy Roenick (2x) and Pavel Datsyuk (1x), who were both inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday evening, each had at least one NHL performance with five or more points.

. . . WHILE SUZUKI POSTS FOUR POINTS AS CANADIENS ALSO SCORE SEVEN

In a contest that featured five game-tying tallies, the Canadiens emerged victorious with the help of their captain Nick Suzuki (2-2—4), who factored on four of the team’s seven goals. It marked Montreal’s most goals in a contest since they found the back of the net nine times on April 9, 2024 (vs. PHI).

* Suzuki, who reached and eclipsed 300 career points (114-189—303 in 389 GP), scored twice in a span of 22 seconds. It marked the second-fastest two goals by a Canadiens player in the past 30 years behind Cole Caufield’s eight-second span on March 15, 2022.

NECAS AND HURRICANES HAND GOLDEN KNIGHTS FIRST HOME LOSS OF THE SEASON

Martin Necas (0-1—1) assisted on one of five Carolina goals to extend his career-best point and assist streak to 10 games and Jordan Staal scored his 20th career shorthanded goal as the Hurricanes (11-3-0, 22 points) handed the Golden Knights (9-4-2, 20 points) their first loss at T-Mobile Arena this season.

* Necas, who became the fourth player in franchise history with a 10-game assist streak, has played a pivotal role for a Hurricanes team that has scored at least four goals in nine consecutive games for the second time in franchise history (also 11 GP from Dec. 3-27, 1980). Only one team in the past 30 years has posted a longer run (STL: 12 GP from March 28, 2022 – April 17, 2022).

DYK? David Poile, one of the seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inducted Monday, is no stranger to witnessing a player register a 10-game assist streak. He served as general manager for the Predators when Roman Josi recorded a helper in 10 consecutive contests in 2021-22. Click here to watch and read some of the highlights from each inductee’s speech from Monday night.

MacKINNON REACHES 30-POINT MARK IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Monday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured notes on teams and players from the six-game slate, including Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (7-23—30 in 16 GP). He became the first player to reach 30 points this season and joined Peter Stastny (14 GP in 1987-88), Michel Goulet (15 GP in 1987-88) and Joe Sakic (16 GP in 1992-93) as the fourth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to reach the mark in a campaign in 16 or fewer contests.

QUICK CLICKS

* Veteran’s Day feature: Jason Robertson positively impacting the lives active military personnel

* Lightning coach Jon Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research



* Alex Ovechkin, Capitals give kids ‘best day ever’ at Hockey Fights Cancer skate



* Ducks go undercover at NHL Store in NYC



* Matvei Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout

NHL’S TOP TWO TEAMS IN ACTION DURING SEVEN-GAME SLATE

A seven-game Tuesday features a clash between the NHL-leading Jets and reining Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers as well as showdown between the Panthers and Devils on ESPN+, Hulu and TVA Sports. Florida will look to extend the League’s longest active winning streak to eight games.

* The Jets, who have won all but one game to start 2024-25 (14-1-0), visit Madison Square Garden in pursuit of their 15th win of the season. Should Winnipeg hit the mark, it will have required the fewest games in NHL history to do so – the current best is 17 contests, achieved by the 2022-23 Bruins, 2007-08 Senators, 2006-07 Sabres, 1985-86 Flyers and 1929-30 Bruins.

* The Panthers, who enter tonight two points back of being the second team to 25 points on the season, have won each of their past seven contests dating to Oct. 24 – tied for the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Florida can match the fewest games in club history to 25 points in a season, a mark they set in 2021-22 (16 GP).

McDAVID CONTINUES 1,000-POINT CHASE TUESDAY

Connor McDavid (339-656—995 in 657 GP) will look to reach the 1,000-point mark Tuesday when the Oilers host the Islanders. The Edmonton captain can become the 99th player in League history to hit the milestone and likely the fourth fastest to do so, behind Wayne Gretzky (424 GP), Mario Lemieux (513 GP) and Mike Bossy (656 GP) – that trio and Peter Stastny (682 GP) are the only players in League history to hit the mark within their first 715 games.

* McDavid (27 years, 304 days as of Edmonton’s next game Nov. 12) can become the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone if he achieves the feat in the Oilers’ next 15 games (by Dec. 14). McDavid would be the youngest to hit the mark since Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman (27 years, 291 days) achieved the feat on Feb. 24, 1993.

* Click here to read the 10 things to know as McDavid closes in on the 1,000-point milestone (all entering play Nov. 11, 2024) in the #NHLStats pack.