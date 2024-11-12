PHILADELPHIA -- Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist, and then scored in the shootout in his return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout
Philadelphia forward also scores in tiebreaker; Granlund has 2 points for San Jose
Erik Johnson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (6-8-2). Samuel Ersson made 27 saves, plus two during the shootout.
Konecny also scored in the shootout.
Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for San Jose (5-9-3), which was playing the second of back-to-back games after a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Jack Thompson and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 39 saves.
Johnson made it 1-0 at 1:40 of the first period when he finished a feed from Anthony Richard on a rush up the ice.
Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-0 at 15:56 with a power-play goal off a set-up by Michkov, who had been scratched the previous two games.
Michkov scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0 at 5:09 of the second period.
The Sharks made it 3-1 at 15:29 of the second when William Eklund's centering pass went off Thompson's skate and past Ersson.
Granlund made it 3-2 at 18:33 when he scored from the right face-off circle over Ersson's left shoulder.
Goodrow tied it 3-3 at 17:36 of the third period when he scored from the right side after a shot by Henry Thrun deflected to him.