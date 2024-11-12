Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout

Philadelphia forward also scores in tiebreaker; Granlund has 2 points for San Jose

Sharks at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist, and then scored in the shootout in his return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Erik Johnson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (6-8-2). Samuel Ersson made 27 saves, plus two during the shootout.

Konecny also scored in the shootout.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for San Jose (5-9-3), which was playing the second of back-to-back games after a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Jack Thompson and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 39 saves.

Johnson made it 1-0 at 1:40 of the first period when he finished a feed from Anthony Richard on a rush up the ice.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-0 at 15:56 with a power-play goal off a set-up by Michkov, who had been scratched the previous two games.

Michkov scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0 at 5:09 of the second period.

The Sharks made it 3-1 at 15:29 of the second when William Eklund's centering pass went off Thompson's skate and past Ersson.

Granlund made it 3-2 at 18:33 when he scored from the right face-off circle over Ersson's left shoulder.

Goodrow tied it 3-3 at 17:36 of the third period when he scored from the right side after a shot by Henry Thrun deflected to him.

