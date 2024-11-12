Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 speeches

Weber, Datsyuk, Roenick, Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl, Poile, Campbell inducted

hhof-2024-class-graphic
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

TORONTO -- The seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 were inducted Monday.

Here are some of the key moments from the induction speeches of Shea Weber, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl in the Player category, and David Poile and Colin Campbell in the Builder category.

SHEA WEBER: ‘Friendship and mentorship’

Shea Weber opened by giving his “deepest sympathies and prayers” to the Gaudreau family, who lost brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Aug. 29.

Then, in a speech in which he thanked many people who had an impact on his career, he said his journey was marked by two essentials: friendship and mentorship.

He said it started for him in Sicamous, British Columbia, where he gathered with his friends on Spruce Street almost every day. They played road hockey, skated on outdoor rinks and sneaked extra ice time at the local arena.

“We were just friends, pretending to be the NHL players we admired, dreaming of scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal in Game 7 of the finals, only to do it over again the next day,” he said.

Weber thanked David Poile, Barry Trotz and the Nashville Predators “for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dream in a city I now consider a second home.” Poile was the general manager when he played in Nashville from 2005-16. Trotz was the coach for his first nine seasons.

“I’m forever grateful for the lessons in life, hockey and leadership you guys shared with me,” he said.

He thanked Geoff Molson, Marc Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens “for giving me a chance to play in the most passionate hockey city I think I’ve ever seen.” Molson was the owner and Bergevin the GM when Montreal acquired Weber from Nashville on June 29, 2016.

“I think I should be thanking David Poile for that too,” he said, drawing laughter. “The fans welcomed me in after the trade and made me feel at home, as if I’d been there my whole career. I want to thank the great fans of Montreal for those memories, especially during the Stanley Cup run in 2021. Merci beaucoup.”

Weber said some of his favorite times were playing internationally for Canada.

“To this day, my love for the game remains strong, even if my body didn’t hold up as long as I’d hoped,” said Weber, who was 35 when he played his final season in 2020-21. “It’s because there’s so much to be grateful for when playing this game.

“And it’s not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It’s in the small, seemingly routine moments that matter the most. It’s those friendships built during countless plane and bus rides, team dinners, breaking things down in the trainer’s room. It’s when a veteran player takes you under their wing and shows you what it truly means to be a professional.

“I want to thank all those players who demonstrated the importance of hard work and dedication. By passing on your knowledge to the next generation, you’re ensuring that the spirit of this game continues to thrive.

“It’s also when the coaches and staff teach you the nuances of the game. They challenge you to get better every day.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Shea Weber's speech at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony

NATALIE DARWITZ: A family affair

Darwitz started her speech by sharing how she fell in love with the game.

“As a little girl, growing up in Minnesota, I never dreamed of being inducted in the Hall of Fame. I was too busy putting on my brother's hockey equipment, My Little Pony Rollerblades and pretending that I was on the Minnesota North Stars converting 2-on-1s with Neal Broten in our unfinished basement in Egan, Minnesota,” she said. “I wasn't your everyday little girl, and somehow my mom was on to me. Despite some obvious distraction techniques on her part, in the name of tap dancing classes and shopping trips, she knew where my heart was, and on my fifth birthday, my blonde French braid strolled into the hockey rink.”

One poignant moment was when she thanked Wendell-Pohl, who was a teammate at the University of Minnesota and for the U.S. national team.

“I was fortunate enough to also start my USA journey with Krissy Wendell. Krissy is one of the best players I've ever seen play the game. Krissy and I also couldn't be more opposite off the ice. She was social, I was quiet. We played 10 years together, most of them as linemates, but most importantly, we were good friends off the ice. There's absolutely no way I would be here tonight without Krissy. So, it's fitting we are entering the Hall of Fame together.”

She then thanked her Uncle Steve, who took the moment to stand up in the middle of ceremony to let everyone know he was there.

“Every family has that uncle, and mine's here tonight,” she said. “Growing up, you took me into the outdoor rinks. You taught me how to drive a car well before I was of age, and you're always at my games with that fist pump you just showed giving me the ‘atta girl Nattie.’”

After thanking her brother and sister, perhaps the most touching moment came when she thanked her mom for letting her follow her dream of playing hockey, which included leaving home at the age of 15 to join the U.S. national program.

“Mom, thank you for letting me be me. I'm sure you had different dreams for me as your youngest daughter, but you let me follow my own dreams. Now that I'm a mom, I know it couldn't have been easy to let me leave at such a young age and follow my dreams, but you did, and you supported me and guided me every step of the way,” she said. “With you, it was never about my performance, how many goals scored, if we won. It was always about if I was happy, if I was having fun and following my dreams. Thank you, Mom.

“Dad, thank you. When I was growing up, I wanted to go everywhere with you, especially to the rink. Thank you for letting me tag along and become a rink rat. You shared your love and passion for me and helped fuel my dreams. It was a bonus that you were my coach, and we were able to go to the rink together every day. You taught me how to work hard for what I wanted and do things the right way. You taught me to let my actions speak for themselves. Hockey created a special bond between us.”

She concluded by thanking her sons, Joseph and Zach.

“When I shared we were going to Toronto, you didn't ask why, you just asked if the hotel had a pool. I know you have no idea the meaning of tonight and why you're wearing those tuxes that you look absolutely adorable in. But it's okay, because the thing I'm most proud of is being your mom. I'm going to do the best I can to raise you and support you and have you dream big, and I will constantly remind you that you, and only you, make your own rules for your journey.” -- Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief

Natalie Darwitz speaks at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony

KRISSY WENDELL-POHL: Hockey gave me joy

When Krissy Wendell-Pohl was five years old, growing up in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, she begged her parents to let her play hockey. But there were never any thoughts of playing at the University of Minnesota, which she did between 2002 and 2005, or going on to serve as captain for the United States at the Olympic Games as she did in 2006. Those goals did not even exist yet, though they ultimately would come true for her.

“You signed me up with no dreams of playing college hockey or playing in the Olympics,” Wendell-Pohl said to her parents. “It was never about how good I could be or getting a college scholarship because when I started playing, there were no girls teams to play on, no college scholarship to get and no women’s hockey in the Olympics. It was about letting me play a game that gave me so much joy and put a smile on my face every day."

Wendell-Pohl said her parents never wavered in their decision to let her play, even when they heard criticism from other parents.

“You had to listen to other parents when they questioned why you let your little girl play hockey, because it wasn’t cool and hockey wasn’t for girls,” Wendell-Pohl said. “But it didn’t matter how I played, if I scored, you just cared if I was happy and you always showed up.”

While Wendell-Pohl went on to have success at the highest levels, winning a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics and a bronze at the 2006 Olympics along with one gold and five silver medals at the Women’s World Hockey Championships, she said her best memories of her life in hockey were the people she met throughout her career.

“I have special memories of growing up in Brooklyn Park on those outdoor rinks, spending countless hours and enjoying every minute of it,” Wendell-Pohl said. “The greatest thing about hockey was not winning championships or medals but the people I met along the way. My youth hockey days consisted of playing on boys teams and I had an incredible group of friends and teammates. Thanks for not treating me any differently for being the only girl, sometimes having to protect me but most importantly, you always included me.”

As she continued to play while growing up, she admitted she did have one dream that developed because of the pride she holds for her home state.

“(It) was to play at the University of Minnesota and be a Golden Gopher and I’ll never forget they would be adding a women’s hockey team,” Wendell-Pohl said of the program that began for the 1997-98 season. “I’m so thankful that God opened that door and allowed me to fulfill that dream. I feel so fortunate that hockey has allowed me to represent not only my hometown, my state but my country. Playing in the Olympics was never why I started playing hockey but I am beyond grateful to have been blessed and had the opportunity to wear the red, white and blue.” -- Dave McCarthy, NHL.com independent correspondent

Krissy Wendell speaks at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction

COLIN CAMPBELL: Jack of all trades

Shortly after he was fired by the New York Rangers during the 1997-98 season, Colin Campbell joined the National Hockey League, where he would forge a legacy in hockey operations, officiating and central scouting.

The man who offered him the job and a chance to join the NHL family: Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Almost three decades later, it was Bettman who welcomed Campbell to another family: This time, the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“He has never received the recognition he deserved,” said Bettman, a member of the Hall’s Class of 2018. “He may like it that way.

“But I’m sorry, my friend, hockey’s brightest spotlight has found you, and it couldn’t be shining on a more worthy person.”

Campbell was named the NHL's senior vice president, director of hockey operations in 1998 after a respected career as a player and coach. All in all, he’s spent 51 years in the game, and counting.

As a defenseman, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (No. 27) of the 1973 NHL Draft. Over 11 seasons from 1974-85, Campbell appeared in 636 regular-season games with the Penguins, Colorado Rockies, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, getting 128 points (25 goals, 103 assists) and 1,295 penalty minutes.

Following his retirement in 1985, Campbell became an assistant coach with the Red Wings, a stint that lasted until 1990. He then joined the Rangers as an associate coach for parts of three seasons -- he was named coach of Binghamton of the American Hockey League midway through the 1992-93 season -- before being promoted to replace Mike Keenan as coach following New York's Stanley Cup championship in 1994.

Campbell led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first three seasons as coach, including advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in 1997. His record over four seasons was 118-108 with 43 ties.

But it’s after he joined the League that he left a significant imprint on the sport.

In 2005, Campbell spearheaded a movement to make the game more exciting, more exhilarating, more dramatic. Included in the changes: the center red line no longer played a role in the two-line pass, and obstruction such as hooking and holding would be penalized more closely.

The result: a game that was more fluid and pleasing to both play and watch.

“The game was broken on the ice. The hooking. The holding. The interference,” Campbell said during his induction speech. “It was no fun for players to play the game.

“Fans lost interest in the game. When their team was down, they knew there was little chance for a comeback. In short, the game was broken and the player with skill was completely neutralized.”

Something needed to be done. It was.

“Part of the reason I’m being honored with this induction into the Hall of Fame is so many players, coaches, GMs, owners, on-ice officials, league associates, all of who contributed. We met dozens of times 20 years ago, and we participated in dozens of on-ice sessions to test rules.

“To this day we continue to monitor the game, focusing on rewarding skill and offense, ensuring the game of hockey remains great for our fans, but more importantly to make it fun for players to play.”

These days it has become just that, thanks in part to Colin Campbell. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Colin Campbel speaks at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony

DAVID POILE: ‘The hat trick of life’

David Poile said it was meaningful to join his father, the late Bud Poile, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 1990.

“I was privileged to introduce him for his induction,” he said. “My love of the game started with my mom and dad, as it provided the foundation of the person I became. My dad truly was my first mentor, teaching me the importance of loyalty, respecting the game itself and appreciating all of the people involved in the game as priorities.”

Poile said he scored “the hat trick of life” -- who you marry, the job you have and the places you love. He recognized his wife, Elizabeth, and their children and grandchildren.

He said his second important mentor was Cliff Fletcher, who gave him his start in 1972 with the Atlanta Flames. Fletcher was the general manager. Poile was an administrative assistant.

“It was Cliff that taught me so many professional and life lessons that carried through my career, including compassion and doing things the right way,” he said. “I can still vividly remember, immersed in Cliff’s office one day with my latest trade suggestion, when he sat me down and bluntly told me, ‘David, if you are ever so lucky to become a general manager, you’ll know what it feels like to trade a player, uproot his family and change his career.’

“Little could we have known at that time that I would go on to make the most trades ever in the history of the National Hockey League, but I also remembered Cliff’s message.”

Poile recognized Washington Capitals president Dick Patrick for hiring him in 1982, making him the youngest GM in the NHL. He mentioned two more mentors in Washington: coach Bryan Murray and director of player personnel Jack Button.

“It was Jack who invited a young Western Canadian defenseman to training camp my first year, not because he viewed him as a top, top prospect, but because Jack saw him as a potential leader,” he said. “And that’s how Barry Trotz came into my life.”

Poile talked about becoming the GM of the expansion Nashville Predators in 1997, hiring Trotz as their first coach and eventually hiring Trotz as his successor in 2023.

“As we go forward, I’m reminded of my father’s Hall of Fame acceptance speech, where he cautioned it was up to the people in the game to protect it, continue to keep the game’s best interest as a priority, build on the foundation laid by those that came before us and always leave the game better than when we started,” he said. “That responsibility and obligation was true then, and it remains true today for all of us who love this game.

“I have been so fortunate to spend my entire professional career in the game of hockey. I have poured my heart and soul into the game, but hockey has given me and my family so much more. Thank you, hockey. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my friends. Thank you.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

David Poile speaks at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony

PAVEL DATSYUK: Wife, family "are my wings"

Datsyuk began his speech by thanking God and his parents, who are deceased.

“First of all, I stand here today with many gratitude to God, through all the ups and downs, victories and defeat,” he said. “I sincerely believe that every step of my journey was taken with God's help.

“To my parents, who unfortunately are no longer with us. You are my foundation. You taught me the values of hard work and sacrifice, from early morning practices to long road trips, you were always by my side, mom, dad, sister, thank you for loving me and believing in me, even when I made mistakes, You gave me love. You live in my heart.”

He then said his wife and children “are my wings, my inspiration and my safe harbor. You made sacrifices so I could follow my dream.”

“Every time I stepped onto the ice, I carried you with me. I love you so much,” he said. “I would also like to thank the coaches and mentors who shared my career … you not only taught me discipline and playing skills, but also the values of leadership, resilience and team unity. Each of you played a key role in my growth as a player and as a person.”

Datsyuk, who won the Stanley Cup twice in his 14 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and played for Russia on the international stage, thanked his teammates with Detroit, Igor Larionov, Steve Yzerman, Henrik Zetterberg, Nicklas Lidstrom, Brett Hull, Chris Chelios, Sergei Fedorov, Tomas Holmstrom, Brendan Shanahan, Niklas Kronwall, Valtteri Filppula, Kris Draper, and Russian teammates Ilya Kovalchuk, Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin, saying, “hockey is a team sport and I wouldn’t be standing here without each of you.”

He also thanked the Ilitch family, which owns the Detroit Red Wings, and the management, trainers and media members in Detroit. He concluded by again, thanking his parents.

“As I stand here today, I realize that being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is tremendous honor, the honor I couldn't even dream of, but this moment is not mine alone. It is shared with all of you.

“In closing, I would like to dedicate this achievement to my parents and thank God for his grace.” -- Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief

PAvel Datsyuk speaks at the 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction

