NHL Morning Skate for May 10

* New York remained undefeated in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the help of Artemi Panarin, who factored on the game-winning goal for the fourth consecutive contest and became the first Rangers player to do so.

* Roope Hintz factored on four of five Dallas goals as the Stars withstood another Avalanche comeback attempt to tie their series at one game apiece.

* Friday’s two-game slate features the Bruins looking to regain their edge against the Panthers at TD Garden while the Oilers aim to split their series against the Canucks.

PANARIN, SHESTERKIN POWER RANGERS TO SEVENTH STRAIGHT VICTORY

After Andrei Svechnikov scored the tying tally with just 1:36 remaining in regulation, Artemi Panarin (1-1—2) netted the winning goal less than two minutes into overtime with a between-the-legs tip to help the Rangers move within one victory of advancing to the Conference Finals. New York improved to 7-0 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and matched the longest winning streak to begin a postseason by a Presidents’ Trophy winner – a mark the club set in 1994 en route to its most recent Stanley Cup.

* Panarin, whose goal 1:43 into overtime was the fastest by a Rangers player since Marc Staal (1:35) in Game 5 of 2012 Conference Semifinals, recorded his fourth game-winning goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He tied Frank Boucher (1928), Brian Leetch (1994) and Mark Messier (1994) for the most game winners in a single playoff year by a Rangers player.

* Panarin also became the first player in franchise history to factor on the winning goal in four consecutive games – he surpassed Leetch (1995 & 1994), Mike Rogers (1982), Ron Greschner (1979), Rod Gilbert (1972), Walt Tkaczuk (1972) and Clint Smith (1939), who each did so in three straight contests.

* On the back end, Igor Shesterkin made 45 saves to extend his playoff winning streak to seven games and matched Mike Richter for the longest in Rangers postseason history.

HINTZ, HEISKANEN HELP STARS WITHSTAND AVALANCHE COMEBACK ATTEMPT

After the Avalanche rallied from a three-goal deficit to take Game 1, Roope Hintz (1-3—4) and Miro Heiskanen (2-0—2) helped the Stars score five times in Game 2 to withstand another three-goal comeback attempt by Colorado and even the series at one game apiece. The Stars franchise owns an all-time record of 11-4 in playoff series tied 1-1 when holding home-ice advantage.

* With just one point through his first eight games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hintz factored on each of Dallas’ first three goals in Game 2 as well as the final marker to record his second career four-point outing in the postseason (also 1-3—4 in Game 2 of 2023 R1). Only three other players in Stars/North Stars history have posted multiple four-point games in the playoffs: Bobby Smith (3 GP), Heiskanen (2 GP) and Dino Ciccarelli (2 GP).

* Heiskanen matched the franchise mark for most goals in a postseason contest by a defenseman and joined Brian Glynn (Game 4 of 1991 DF) as the second blueliner in Stars/North Stars history with two power-play tallies in a single playoff game. Heiskanen also became the first defenseman League-wide with two power-play goals in a postseason contest since Dougie Hamilton (Game 3 of 2019 R1).

Friday features another doubleheader on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Friday’s slate features the Panthers and Bruins shifting to TD Garden with a 2-1 lead in their Second Round series on the line as well as the Oilers looking to pull even against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Each contest is available on TNT and Max in the U.S. as well as on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

* Matthew Tkachuk owns 12-17—29 in 27 career contests against David Pastrnak (15-9—24 in 27 GP), but Pastrnak has the upper hand in several 2023-24 NHL EDGE comparisons from both the playoffs and regular season. Tkachuk sparked the first of Florida’s three consecutive victories versus Boston when he tallied the overtime winner at TD Garden in Game 5 of the 2023 First Round, while Pastrnak potted the most recent OT goal in the building via the series clincher against Toronto in Game 7 of the 2024 First Round.

* Zach Hyman had two goals as Edmonton built a 4-1 lead in its series opener before Dakota Joshua helped Vancouver complete its second three-goal comeback win in franchise playoff history (also Game 5 of 1994 CF). Hyman (9-1—10 in 6 GP) is tied for the most goals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Joshua (3-4—7 in 7 GP) shares the team lead in scoring this postseason with Brock Boeser (4-3—7 in 7 GP) and J.T. Miller (2-5—7 in 7 GP).