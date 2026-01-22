DENVER -- Lukas Dostal made 40 saves before stopping both attempts in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks won their fifth straight game with a 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win
Viel scores for Anaheim; Lehkonen ties it with 3:39 left in 3rd for Colorado
“Obviously, felt really good today,” Dostal said. “The guys did a [heck] of a job in the defense, honestly. Like they allowed me to see the pucks whenever there was a cross-seam pass or whatever. We know they play like that. So, I was just trying to make sure that I'm aware of five guys on the ice that play against me, and it worked out well today.”
Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier each scored in the shootout after Artturi Lehkonen tied it 1-1 for Colorado with 3:39 remaining in the third period.
“It's a team win and 'Dosty' played a great game, but I thought a lot of guys played a great game tonight,” Gauthier said. “Obviously, when a team scores late on you after having a lead for almost 55 minutes in a game, it [stinks], but you have to do what you can and control what you can control to get the job done.”
Lehkonen scored on a one-timer short side past Dostal’s glove from the right circle off a crossing pass from Brock Nelson, who took the puck down to the bottom of the left circle before finding Lehkonen.
“I didn't have any problems with [the game],” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think if I was going to be critical, I didn't love the way our back end moved the puck in the first period. So, I didn't think our offense was doing a whole bunch. On the positive side is, we did a nice job defensively.”
Jeffrey Viel scored in his second straight game, and Gauthier and Radko Gudas each had an assist for the Ducks (26-21-3), who had lost nine straight prior to their winning streak. Dostal won his fourth consecutive start.
“Thank the goalie, for sure. I mean, that was all goalie,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think that we did some good things in front of him, but they had some great all-alone looks on several occasions tonight. So, you can see why they haven't had too many one-goal games this year, because they're dangerous every time they step on the ice.”
Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves for the Avalanche (34-5-9), who have lost three of four and are 3-3-2 in their past eight games.
"They had nothing. I mean, I think they just dumped the puck for 40 minutes,” Wedgewood said. “I felt like I had more touches, I think, with my stick than I made saves. They get a nice play in the second early on to go up, and you’re just waiting for one. He played a [heck] of a game over there for them to keep them up as long as possible.
“Credit to our guys, though. They were taking on water and we just kept going. So, never a doubt to get one. Obviously, just want to get a couple and come away with two( points). Just one of those nights where you kind of get goalied.”
Viel gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the second period after his wrist shot went through the legs of defenseman @sam m and past the blocker of Wedgewood. Gauthier took the puck into the zone and down the right wall before feeding Viel in stride for the shot from just above the left circle.
“I didn't see much, honestly,” Viel said with a laugh. “I just got the puck and looked up, and I think it was [Gudas] driving the net. And kind of just tried to put it on there, and, yeah, went in.”
Anaheim forward Alex Killorn played his 1,000th NHL game.
“Super special,” Gauthier said of Killorn’s milestone. “Not too many players play 1,000 games in the National Hockey League, and it couldn't have happened to a better person and a great player too. So, I'm super happy we're able to get the two points, especially on his 1,000th game.”
NOTES: Anaheim forward Mason McTavish was a late scratch after warmups due to an upper-body injury. “I don't know how long he's going to be out,” Quenneville said. “I don't think it's too serious, but we'll know more next day or so. I think [it happened] post warmup, could have been warmup too, though. Warmup could have triggered it.” … Brent Burns recorded his 25th point of the season and passed Zdeno Chara (24 in 2017-18) for the NHL’s third-most points in a season among defensemen age 40 or older at the start of season. The only defenseman with more is Nicklas Lidstrom (62 in 2010-11 and 34 in 2011-12).