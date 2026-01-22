Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Egor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (24-14-11), who have won two in a row and are 3-0-2 in their past five. Jack St. Ivany had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich scored, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves for the Flames (21-24-5), who have lost their past two (0-1-1).

Malkin put the Penguins up 1-0 at 7:49 when he redirected Ryan Shea’s point shot past Wolf, who was sliding from right to left across the crease in an attempt to stop the initial shot.

Chinakhov increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:32 of the second period. Malkin skated into the zone on the left side before sending a cross-ice pass to Novak, who dropped the puck to Chinakhov in the slot for the goal.

Sharangovich cut the deficit to 2-1 at 19:57 when Zach Whitecloud's point shot hit off him in the slot and then the right shoulder of Skinner before going into the net. Whitecloud's assist was his first point with the Flames since being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday for defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Rust made it 3-1 just 50 seconds into the third period. His wraparound attempt at the right post bounced into the crease before deflecting in off the blocker of Wolf.

Novak pushed the lead to 4-1 at 9:19, roofing a backhander off the rush over Wolf's glove from in tight.

Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau was scratched with a lower-body injury, and Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang missed the game with an upper-body injury.