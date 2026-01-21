Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Nichushkin could return for Avalanche against Ducks
Letang day to day for Penguins; Marchand questionable for Panthers on Thursday
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin could be back in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT). The forward missed the Avalanche's 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday after he sustained an upper-body injury in a car accident on his way to Ball Arena in Denver. "He had some minor injuries," coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "Came to the rink, got checked out and everything seems to be OK." Nichushkin has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kris Letang (upper body) is questionable to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT). The defenseman did not practice with the Penguins on Tuesday and is day to day. Letang played 21:58 and was plus-3 in a 6-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Letang has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 48 games this season. ... Defenseman Erik Karlsson (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday but is not expected to play; he was placed on injured reserve Jan. 13, when it was announced he would be out at least two weeks. Karlsson, who will play for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month, has 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 44 games. "He's progressing," Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. "He was out there again with us today. His status hasn't changed, but he's progressing. So, we'll continue to take it one day at a time."
NHL Players on the Global Stage
Go deep with NHL.com's full coverage of the men's hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand is questionable to return for the Panthers against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS). The forward has missed Florida's past six games with an undisclosed injury. He is second on the Panthers with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season. "He's certainly close," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. "Day to day. Whether it happens on this road trip, we don't know yet." Florida plays at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Eric Robinson will be "out for an extended period" for the Hurricanes, coach Rod Brind'Amour said on Wednesday. The forward left in the first period of a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday because of an upper-body injury. He has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 44 games this season. Carolina hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1).
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz (upper body) was sent to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan, the Maple Leafs announced Tuesday. The goalie has been out since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period. Stolarz was back practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road trip last week. "Just full practices and lots of different types of work and shots -- that's important for him to get that in before he is ready to go," coach Craig Berube said after practice Tuesday. "I don't have a timeline on [how long he will be in the AHL)." Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. ... William Nylander (groin) did not practice and won't play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). Berube said the forward is rehabbing off the ice but hasn't resumed skating. Nylander is expected to play for Sweden at the Olympics.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defensemen Victor Hedman (elbow), Ryan McDonagh (lower body) and Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) are back skating, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before their 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. "That's definitely a good sign," Cooper said. Hedman, their captain, has not played since Dec. 9. He has 12 assists in 18 games and is averaging 21:05 of ice time. He is expected to play for Sweden at the Olympics. McDonagh, who has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games, has not played since Dec. 22. Lilleberg, who has been out since Dec. 13, has six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 games.
Boston Bruins
Alex Steeves signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Bruins on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.625 million and begins next season. The 26-year-old forward has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 33 games this season. He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 47 career games with the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.