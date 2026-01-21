NHL Status Report: Nichushkin could return for Avalanche against Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz (upper body) was sent to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan, the Maple Leafs announced Tuesday. The goalie has been out since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period. Stolarz was back practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road trip last week. "Just full practices and lots of different types of work and shots -- that's important for him to get that in before he is ready to go," coach Craig Berube said after practice Tuesday. "I don't have a timeline on [how long he will be in the AHL)." Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. ... William Nylander (groin) did not practice and won't play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). Berube said the forward is rehabbing off the ice but hasn't resumed skating. Nylander is expected to play for Sweden at the Olympics.