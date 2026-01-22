Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Seattle snaps 4-game losing streak; New York finishes 7-game road trip with 3-3-1 record

Islanders at Kraken | Recap

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday.

Jared McCann also had a goal and an assist, and Phillipp Grubauer made 24 saves for the Kraken (22-18-9), who had lost four straight and six of their past seven games.

Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders (27-18-5) and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves. New York completed a seven-game road trip (3-3-1).

Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:38 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle that rang off the right post on the power play.

The Kraken tied it 1-1 at 10:40 on a deflection by Matty Beniers off Dunn's shot from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play.

Dunn made it 2-1 at 13:37 of the second period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Ryan Winterton with a wrist slot from the slot into the top left corner.

Kaapo Kakko scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-1 for Seattle at 16:28.

McCann's empty-net goal at 16:32 of the third period made it a 4-1 final.

Latest News

Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

Josi appreciates 'trust from the organization' during path to 1,000 games with Predators

AHL notebook: Grand Rapids chasing history after 30 wins in 1st half

Knight’s demeanor, influence in goal helping Blackhawks find game

Super 16: Teams hitting top speed as Olympic break nears

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin returns for Avalanche against Ducks

Red Wings top Maple Leafs in OT, get 7th win in 8 games

Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Luke Hughes placed on long-term injured reserve by Devils

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records