Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Jared McCann also had a goal and an assist, and Phillipp Grubauer made 24 saves for the Kraken (22-18-9), who had lost four straight and six of their past seven games.

Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders (27-18-5) and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves. New York completed a seven-game road trip (3-3-1).

Duclair gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:38 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle that rang off the right post on the power play.

The Kraken tied it 1-1 at 10:40 on a deflection by Matty Beniers off Dunn's shot from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play.

Dunn made it 2-1 at 13:37 of the second period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Ryan Winterton with a wrist slot from the slot into the top left corner.

Kaapo Kakko scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-1 for Seattle at 16:28.

McCann's empty-net goal at 16:32 of the third period made it a 4-1 final.