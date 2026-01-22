Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Boeser has 2 points; Strome gets 2 goals, assist for Washington, which drops 4th in row

Capitals at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser had a goal and assist, and the Vancouver Canucks scored four straight goals en route to ending their 11-game losing streak with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Drew O’Connor, Evander Kane and Filip Hronek scored, and Jake DeBrusk and David Kampf each had two assists for the Canucks (17-28-5), who ended an 0-9-2 slide with their first win since Dec. 29 at the Seattle Kraken. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

It was Vancouver's first home win since Dec. 6, ending an 0-6-2 stretch with their fifth win in 22 games (5-14-3) at Rogers Arena this season.

Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Justin Sourdif had a goal and assist for the Capitals (24-21-6), who have lost four straight and five of six (1-5-0). Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

Tom Wilson had an assist in his return for Washington after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into a 5-on-3 power play at 8:25 of the first period. John Carlson passed from the top of the right circle down to Wilson at the left side of the net, and he made a quick, short pass across the crease, leaving Strome with an empty net.

Strome made a similar pass from a bit further out to set up the 2-0 goal by Sourdif at 9:43 before the second penalty expired. After taking a cross-ice pass from Alex Ovechkin while cutting down the right slot, Strome passed back across the crease to Sourdif, who had it bounce off his skate before knocking it into the empty net with Lankinen again stranded.

Boeser cut it to 2-1 at 13:32, scoring for the second time in four games after going 21 straight without a goal. He snapped a quick shot over Thompson’s blocker from inside the bottom of the left face-off circle after a pass from Kampf below the goal line.

Kane tied it 2-2 at 18:22, scoring for the second straight game by finishing on a sharp angle shot that deflected off the skate of Capitals defenseman Matt Roy on the back door.

Vancouver failed to convert a 5-on-3 for 1:14 during the second period, but O’Connor put the Canucks ahead 3-2 less than three minutes later at 8:58. He converted another Kampf pass from below the goal line with a quick shot under the blocker arm of Thompson from the bottom of the left circle.

Hronek extended it to 4-2 at 11:4 when he jumped into the rush with the teams playing 4-on-4 and finished off a 2-on-1 backdoor pass from DeBrusk.

Strome scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-3 at 16:37 on a rebound scramble with Thompson pulled for the extra attacker.

Latest News

Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

Josi appreciates 'trust from the organization' during path to 1,000 games with Predators

AHL notebook: Grand Rapids chasing history after 30 wins in 1st half

Knight’s demeanor, influence in goal helping Blackhawks find game

Super 16: Teams hitting top speed as Olympic break nears

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin returns for Avalanche against Ducks

Red Wings top Maple Leafs in OT, get 7th win in 8 games

Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Luke Hughes placed on long-term injured reserve by Devils

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records