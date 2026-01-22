Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Drew O’Connor, Evander Kane and Filip Hronek scored, and Jake DeBrusk and David Kampf each had two assists for the Canucks (17-28-5), who ended an 0-9-2 slide with their first win since Dec. 29 at the Seattle Kraken. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

It was Vancouver's first home win since Dec. 6, ending an 0-6-2 stretch with their fifth win in 22 games (5-14-3) at Rogers Arena this season.

Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Justin Sourdif had a goal and assist for the Capitals (24-21-6), who have lost four straight and five of six (1-5-0). Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

Tom Wilson had an assist in his return for Washington after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Strome gave Washington a 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into a 5-on-3 power play at 8:25 of the first period. John Carlson passed from the top of the right circle down to Wilson at the left side of the net, and he made a quick, short pass across the crease, leaving Strome with an empty net.

Strome made a similar pass from a bit further out to set up the 2-0 goal by Sourdif at 9:43 before the second penalty expired. After taking a cross-ice pass from Alex Ovechkin while cutting down the right slot, Strome passed back across the crease to Sourdif, who had it bounce off his skate before knocking it into the empty net with Lankinen again stranded.

Boeser cut it to 2-1 at 13:32, scoring for the second time in four games after going 21 straight without a goal. He snapped a quick shot over Thompson’s blocker from inside the bottom of the left face-off circle after a pass from Kampf below the goal line.

Kane tied it 2-2 at 18:22, scoring for the second straight game by finishing on a sharp angle shot that deflected off the skate of Capitals defenseman Matt Roy on the back door.

Vancouver failed to convert a 5-on-3 for 1:14 during the second period, but O’Connor put the Canucks ahead 3-2 less than three minutes later at 8:58. He converted another Kampf pass from below the goal line with a quick shot under the blocker arm of Thompson from the bottom of the left circle.

Hronek extended it to 4-2 at 11:4 when he jumped into the rush with the teams playing 4-on-4 and finished off a 2-on-1 backdoor pass from DeBrusk.

Strome scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-3 at 16:37 on a rebound scramble with Thompson pulled for the extra attacker.