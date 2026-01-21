Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

23-year-old forward has career highs in goals, assists points this season

Josh Doan BUF extension

© Bjorn Franke/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Josh Doan signed a seven-year, $48.65 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $6.95 million and begins next season.

The 23-year-old forward has career highs in goals (15) assists (20) and points (35) in 49 games this season, his first with the Sabres. He could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Doan was acquired by Buffalo with defenseman Michael Kesselring in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for forward JJ Peterka.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Doan has 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 111 games for the Coyotes, Mammoth and Sabres.

"Josh is a player that impacts the team both on and off the ice," Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He works hard, is competitive and skilled, and his game is going to continue to develop. We believe he will be a core piece of this team moving forward and I am excited to have him as a Buffalo Sabre long term."

Buffalo (27-17-5) is fourth in the Atlantic Division and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have not qualified for the playoffs since 2011.

Latest News

Luke Hughes placed on long-term injured reserve by Devils

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin to return for Avalanche against Ducks

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

NHL Foundation sets own single-night fundraising record at Go Forward!

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs