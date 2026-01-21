Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Josh Doan signed a seven-year, $48.65 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $6.95 million and begins next season.

The 23-year-old forward has career highs in goals (15) assists (20) and points (35) in 49 games this season, his first with the Sabres. He could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Doan was acquired by Buffalo with defenseman Michael Kesselring in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for forward JJ Peterka.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Doan has 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 111 games for the Coyotes, Mammoth and Sabres.

"Josh is a player that impacts the team both on and off the ice," Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He works hard, is competitive and skilled, and his game is going to continue to develop. We believe he will be a core piece of this team moving forward and I am excited to have him as a Buffalo Sabre long term."

Buffalo (27-17-5) is fourth in the Atlantic Division and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have not qualified for the playoffs since 2011.