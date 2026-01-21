Luke Hughes placed on long-term injured reserve by Devils

Luke Hughes was placed on long term-injured reserve by the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a shoulder injury.

The defenseman left a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 8:51 of the second period after getting tangled with Flames forward Justin Kirkland in a battle for the puck along the boards. Hughes did not play in a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

He leads the Devils in ice time per game (23:04) and leads their defenseman with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.

Selected by New Jersey with the No. 4 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has 119 points (22 goals, 97 assists) in 204 regular-season games and two assists in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Devils (26-22-2), who are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, recalled defenseman Colton White from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday ahead of their game at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN).