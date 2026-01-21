Luke Hughes placed on long-term injured reserve by Devils

Defenseman sustained shoulder injury against Flames on Monday

Luke Hughes NJD injury status report

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Luke Hughes was placed on long term-injured reserve by the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a shoulder injury.

The defenseman left a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 8:51 of the second period after getting tangled with Flames forward Justin Kirkland in a battle for the puck along the boards. Hughes did not play in a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

He leads the Devils in ice time per game (23:04) and leads their defenseman with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.

Selected by New Jersey with the No. 4 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has 119 points (22 goals, 97 assists) in 204 regular-season games and two assists in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Devils (26-22-2), who are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, recalled defenseman Colton White from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday ahead of their game at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN).

Latest News

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin to return for Avalanche against Ducks

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

NHL Foundation sets own single-night fundraising record at Go Forward!

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 27 saves, Kings edge Rangers to end 4-game skid